AMD Radeon 6000 and GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards cost double the launch

After a year of launch, the line of RDNA2 or Ampere boards are not at launch value.

A compilation of prices, gathered by the 3DCenter and HardwareUnboxed portals, shows that the values ​​practiced in the video card market are in average twice as expensive as the launch price. In Europe, specifically in Germany and Austria, GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards this month have a higher average price compared to the month of October. At the same time, AMD cards from the Radeon RX 6000 line had a small price reduction, but only because retailers received a new shipment of Radeon RX 6800 (not XT), which brought the average price down. Anyway, this is still an uptrend or prices similar to October.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards, on the other hand, are now 95% more than the MSRP. (MSRP) in these two European countries, which is even higher than the average price of Radeon RDNA2 cards for the first time since July. The RTX 3080, for example, is now hitting the average price of 1500 EUR, which is more than double the suggested launch price of 719 EUR.



The latest report from HardwareUnboxed shows video cards model RTX 30 with a price increase in October. Almost all cards, with the exception of the RTX 3080 Ti, are now twice as expensive as the launch price. Ti variants, which are released at a higher price, also continue to receive higher month-to-month prices, now reaching 60% above the launch price. On average, RTX 30 boards on eBay are 113% more expensive than the launch price, and have seen a 6% increase since October.

NVIDIA RTX 30 eBay Pricing / Credits: HardwareUnboxed (Click to enlarge)

The situation for AMDs RX 6000 is not rosy, which means that all cards are even more expensive than in October. On average, the RX 6000 boards cost twice their launch value and have, on average, increased by 9% per month.



AMD RX 6000 pricing on eBay / Credits: HardwareUnboxed (Click to enlarge)

While both portals agree that availability isn’t an issue since the graphics cards are in stock and shipping, finding them at the launch price, rather than a tie-in, isn’t an easy task. Retailers are reluctant to reduce their margins, knowing that graphics card manufacturers and distributors are not interested in lowering their own suggested launch prices. After all, the price of “automakers” (AIB) has very little to do with AMD and NVIDIA’s MSRP. The rising value of cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and the upcoming holiday shopping season is definitely not going to help the GPU market improve in terms of price. We continue to regret…

