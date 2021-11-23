an edible mushroom that can be very beneficial to health; see more

This Tuesday, November 23, the Home & Agro, from the website Tech News, brings you a guide on the shiitake, whose scientific name is Lentinula Edodes. It is an edible mushroom that has its origins in East Asia.

However, the shiitake it only arrived in Brazilian soil in the mid-90s. It is a great protein option, in addition to being able to stimulate immunity and have properties that can fight cancer and generate other benefits. Therefore, it is well known in the vegetarian and vegan diet, and can replace meat in some dishes.

Read too: Cashew nuts: a great source of minerals and vitamins; check out!

Discover the benefits of regular consumption of Shiitake

This mushroom is widely consumed in Asia because of its beneficial effect on health. Find out now what its therapeutic properties are.

lowers cholesterol

This mushroom has compounds that help reduce cholesterol levels.

lowers blood pressure

A study proved that its powder has an effect capable of preventing the increase in blood pressure. In addition, those who consume this type of mushroom have less fat in the liver and less plaque on the artery walls, compared to those who did not eat it.

Strengthens immunity

It helps to strengthen the immune system. Therefore, consuming two dry units daily is able to improve immunity and reduce inflammation levels.

So check it out too: Meet peanuts: a super nutritious food; see more!

Shiitake fights cancer

Its compounds have an anti-cancer effect, which helps to fight tumors. Therefore, it activates the immune system for defense.

Fights bacteria, fungi and viruses

Its compounds have antibacterial, antimicrobial, antifungal and antiviral effects. Therefore, as antibiotic resistance develops, some scientists recommend the consumption of shiitake, due to its antimicrobial property, which is very potent.

strengthens the bones

Mushrooms are the only natural source of vitamin D, which is usually obtained through contact with the sun. As such, vitamin D is needed to build strong bones. A curiosity is that when mushrooms are more exposed to sunlight, they develop a higher content of this type of vitamin.

Possible side effects of shiitake

Excessive prolonged use can cause some side effects, such as stomach pain and sensitivity to sunlight. Therefore, in some rarer cases, there may also be a rash when eating or handling raw shiitake. Therefore, the excess must be avoided, as well as its raw consumption.

Finally, the shiitake is a type of mushroom with East Asian origin. It is a great ally of health due to its medicinal properties. But, however, remember that your consumption should be done in a regular and balanced way.

Also, read: Soybeans: discover the benefits and harms; see more!