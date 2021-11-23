Angelica wears green griffin dress at Emmy 21, see look details | Fashion & Beauty

Couple that shine together on the red carpet, stay together! see only the glam and the sophistication of Angelica and Luciano Huck to present the 49th of the International Emmy, this Monday night, 11/22, in New York, United States. The presenter didn’t skimp on luxury and appeared beautiful at the ceremony, in a long, mermaid style, by the brand Dolce & Gabbana.
The outfit is valued at around R$ 40 thousand. With a sensual silhouette, softly draped and embroidered with bright green sequins, it has a straight, sleeveless neckline and is lined with stretchy satin silk. Made in Italy.
The production is signed by the duo of stylists Juliano Pessoa and Zuel Ferreira. The sandals are Aquazzura. A blast!
The couple also delivered everything and looked good at the pre-event party last Sunday. 👆
Globo was nominated for four awards in the 2021 edition of the International Emmy for Entertainment. The telenovela “Amor de Mãe”, the multiplatform series “Diário de um Confinado”, the Globoplay original miniseries “All the Women of the World”, and the Globoplay original documentary “Cercados” are in the running.
Get inside 👉2021 International Emmy: Brazilians mark the red carpet in New York
Brazilians participate in the 49th International Emmy 2021 ceremony, in New York — Photo: Globo