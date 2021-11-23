Angry at the businessman, Globo fights back and prepares a lawsuit against Camila Queiroz· TV News

Globo already gathers evidence and studying suing actress Camila Queiroz and 13th Productions for off-balance sheet damage caused against the broadcaster by the departure of the actress from Verdades Secretas 2 before the end of the recordings. The lawsuit is a retaliation against businessman Rick Medida, owner of the agency that takes care of Camila’s career.

Since last week, Medina and Camila have been consulting their own lawyers and have made it clear that they intend to go to court against the hearing leader network because of the statement that announced the hastily exit of the 28-year-old former model from the Walcyr Carrasco series.

According to the TV news, Globo is disgusted with the way the businessman and the actress acted in any case. The biggest possibility is a line of defense for the action in which the media conglomerate says it suffered financial and moral damage from Camila’s untimely decision not to finish the work.

Initially scheduled to end on the 17th, the recordings of Verdades Secretas 2 were stretched once more due to the demands of Camila Queiroz and her representative. The station was also offended by posts and comments on social networks and the official note of the actress and the 13th.

Globo’s lawyers are already in possession of some conversations, especially those that took place at meetings to discuss the contractual amendment that would make Camila Queiroz record the last scenes of Secret Truths 2. The representatives say they have enough material to defend the company’s thesis in any action .

Globo can sue Camila Queiroz?

Despite being uncommon in the television market, Globo can sue its former contractor without any problems. Specialist in Labor Law heard by TV news, lawyer Juliano Santana explains how companies take this type of attitude.

“It is possible that the company may sue an employee for moral/off-balance sheet damage. Although this practice is less common, it is supported by the labor law, and an employee may be held responsible for the offense he caused to the company”, says Santana.

He assesses the Camila Queiroz case as a watershed in Globo’s contractual relationship with actors and actresses: “Because of the way it all happened, I foresee that the company will take some precautions to prevent another important name from leaving before its time.”

remember the case

Last week, Globo released a statement announcing the departure of the protagonist of Verdades Secretas 2. According to the network, “to sign the extension of the contract necessary for the recording of the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and it demanded a formal commitment that it would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”.

Among these demands that Globo cited were the change of a supposed ending to the plot, which provided for the death of the character Angel, and the approval of publicity pieces for the next phase of the plot, if it is actually produced.

In a statement published on her social networks, Camila Queiroz said she is being the victim of retaliation by Globo for having decided to leave the company to sign with Netflix at the beginning of the year.

The actress said that the synopsis of Secret Truths 2 did not foresee her leaving at the end of the season and that the story changed so that her character left the serial — as a punishment for having switched companies.

“The actress clarifies that, when she was invited to star in the continuation of the soap opera, the synopsis that was given to her was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording, confident that the content of the plot would be forwarded to the original ending that had been arranged from the beginning, as the company and its employees promised for the actress at all times,” said the note by Camila.

13th Productions spoke shortly and said that “our team is a family. All decisions are taken together and always respecting what our artists want. And we will defend them all through the truth”.