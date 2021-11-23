Anitta criticizes Bolsonaro: “You should take care of the country”

Anitta is back in Brazil and her name has already been involved in another controversy with Jair Bolsonaro. On Monday night (22), the singer countered some comments from the president who criticized her educational lives about politics.







Faced with Jair Bolsonaro’s mockery, Anitta rebuffed the criticisms. Photo: Instagram/@anitta / Celebrities and Celebrities

“That’s right President, I and more than half of Brazilians don’t know what the three powers are. We don’t know, for example, your duty, that instead of worrying about what I’m doing with my life, you should be taking care of the country, right?”, he began.

“Look at the price of things, look at the prices of everything here in our country, this economy that you said you were going to save, is this the salvation of the economy?”, he asked.

Faced with the politician’s mockery, she continued. “Well, a lot of people in our country don’t know what a president should do. Should it be on Twitter? Should it be on Instagram? Should it be spreading false information? I don’t know. A lot of people don’t know, they think the president’s duty is stay on Twitter, maybe. And I, with great pride, as I had these lessons at school, I decided to do these lives. Does there already have a policy to place this subject in Brazilian public education? Because in my public education I didn’t have classes or anything like that that would help me understand about politics,” he continued.

“So, shamelessly, I decided to actually form live classes so that my entire audience could learn from me and my friend [Gabriela Prioli], who does understand a lot about politics… and a lot of people learned from me there. I did more for the guys than you, I can be talking about that, and in others as well,” concluded Anitta.

