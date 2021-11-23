Anitta is detonated by Mouse on TV and mocks the presenter

The singer anitta ended up exchanging barbs with the presenter Carlos Massa, O little mouse. Everything happened after the famous used the space of the Mouse program, displayed by SBT, to harshly criticize the singer, who has been increasingly successful in her international career. Stating that Anitta’s intimate life is “disgusting”, Mouse made a comparison with Gretchen and claimed that the queen of the swing was more famous.

“You are thinking that you can do anything. Anitta, you can almost anything, but you have to be a little bit of an example too. I remember very well, Ms. Anitta, but Gretchen in her time was much more famous than you, see?”, said Mouse, also mentioning the intimate tattoo done by the singer. “He went there to get a tattoo in the ‘furico’. Think that’s cute? I’m not being straight, I’m not being disgusting anymore. It’s another thing. I think it’s disgusting for someone to say that”, he said.

Already used to having to deal with heavy criticism, Anitta didn’t pay much attention to the statements, but left an ironic response on an Instagram gossip profile. “Said the guy who makes money doing DNA testing on TV“, shot. It is worth remembering that Mouse is a staunch supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro, while Anitta tends to criticize the ruler.

fame in the usa

Increasingly successful in the United States, Anitta decided to talk about her life in the North American country. She was interviewed by Haper’s Bazaar Brasil magazine and made a comparison with her home in Rio de Janeiro.

“I got tired of waking up and having a house full of people. I decided this was my corner. Any work would be out of here. In Rio, there was a studio and even a dressing room at home. Not here”, commented the singer.

“Chased” by paparazzi

Afterwards, the artist stated that she is already being pursued on the spot. “I’m already starting to get noticed in restaurants, at the gym and by the paparazzi. I can’t even go out wearing any clothes on the street like in the beginning. I knew I was going to go down all the stairs and start from scratch. I knocked on the radios door waiting for an interview. Sometimes I could, sometimes I couldn’t,” she said, who also spoke about financial life.

“And that’s okay. I went from the person who was wanted to the one who went after. I came back with the same breath as when I was starting. Today I am able to support myself, financially speaking, with the gains obtained abroad. Anitta do Brasil is no longer supporting a project”, he concluded.