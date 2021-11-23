Anitta rebuts Bolsonaro and criticizes Brazilian public education: ‘I did more for the guys than you did’

Presidente made ironic lives on politics made by the singer with the lawyer Gabriela Prioli; Funkeira said that she studied at a public school and did not have classes that would help her understand the topic.

Reproduction/Instagram/anitta/10.08.2021 Anitta rebutted the president’s speeches to supporters on Tuesday



anitta went to social media this Tuesday, 22, to counter the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and criticized the Chief Executive for “joking” with those who do not understand about politics. In conversation with supporters, without mentioning the singer’s name, the agent spoke about the classes on politics that she took with her lawyer and friend Gabriela Prioli and made fun of the questions asked by the funkeira. Classes were broadcast live on Instagram. “I heard the other day, I had the nerve to watch for ten minutes, two women – it could be two men too – who don’t know anything. They don’t know what Executive Power is. there she [Anitta] says: ‘There is no municipal deputy?’ These absurd things. That’s not just that person. It’s common,” said Bolsonaro. “That’s right, President. Me and more than half of Brazilians don’t know what the three Powers are, don’t know your duty, that instead of being worried about what I’m doing with my life, you should be taking care of the country, right? Look at the prices of everything, this economy that you said you were going to save”, said Anitta in Instagram stories.

“Many people in our country do not know what a president should do. Should it stay on Twitter? Should it stay on Instagram? Should you keep doing fake news?”, he joked. Anitta said that she studied at a public school and did not take classes that would help her understand the political system in Brazil. “So, without any shame, I decided to have live classes so that my entire audience could learn along with me and my friend. A lot of people learned from me, president. I did more for the guys than you did in this regard, and in others as well”, he said. “I am very proud now, after learning a lot, I will never vote for politicians who make fun of citizens who do not understand politics, the lack of knowledge and education that Brazilians receive”, he concluded.