“Another wave of Covid would be a tragedy for Ceará”, says Camilo about New Year’s Eve and Carnival parties

Governor Camilo Santana (PT) stated this Monday, 22, that an eventual new wave of Covid-19 would be a “tragedy for Ceará”. In an event related to the works of the new Hospital of the Faculty of Medicine of the State University of Ceará (Uece), the PT member reinforced his publications released this Sunday, 21, on the concern with public health control in an eventual realization of the New Year and Carnival festivities .

The governor reinforced his personal position against holding the festivities. “My individual position is against, at this moment, any type of party that does not have absolute control over people’s access. We are talking about open spaces that will bring together 500 thousand people. What will be the level of control? And the concern for account of the indicatives that we follow around the world, increasing the number of cases? It would be a tragedy for Ceará if another wave of Covid is resumed here,” said Camilo.

The PT member reinforced that the matter will be submitted to the Pandemic Committee, which must analyze all epidemiological data and vaccination numbers, in addition to the proposals presented for holding parties. “We have a working group evaluating. This will be defined by the state committee with technical and scientific criteria and our priority will always be to save lives,” he said.

Supported by the current decree, Camilo recalled that, in Ceará, only events and social parties with population limits and control rules are authorized, including the presentation of the vaccine passport, in the same way that the public was released to the stadiums of soccer.

“But how am I going to control large open parties? This is the main concern, as is the model for the parties we hold, like Carnival. My opposite position is, at this moment, the concern to control these parties, including drinking, and for us not to have another pandemic wave in Ceará. It is necessary to have prudence and responsibility,” he added.

