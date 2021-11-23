Application failure paralyzes Tesla’s electric cars – Época Negócios

+



Interior of Model Y, one of the models of the Elon Musk brand (Photo: Publicity/Tesla)

A bug in the app from Tesla in the United States prevented drivers from driving their cars as they were unable to connect online with the vehicle. The crash happened on Friday night, and it took hours to fix.

know more

Tesla vehicles do not have keys. To open the car, you need to use a branded app. The app crash left hundreds of drivers on the street. In a comment on social media, one owner stated that “I was stuck an hour away from home because I couldn’t use my cell phone.” Another 500 users also from Tesla’s system failure.

According to the editor of the BBC website The Car Expert, the application — although widely used — is not the only way to start the car. “There is a secondary mechanism for getting in or out of the car in addition to the app, but motorists need to have it on hand,” he said. “Technology makes things convenient, but it depends on a server running 100% of the time. If we rely on machines all the time, something can go wrong.”

Elon Musk he apologized for the failure and said measures were being taken “so that this never happens again.” Not even the richest man-made systems in the world are error free from time to time.

