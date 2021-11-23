Argentina and Uruguay also suffer from the intense heat

Argentina and Uruguay also suffer the effects of the same very hot and dry air mass that brings intense heat with very low relative humidity in Rio Grande do Sul. This is a large mass of hot air that covers the central part of the South America.

Another heatwave for South America… Buenos Aires, Argentina 🇦🇷 hit 35.1°C with a monthly record in Tandil (35.4°C). Also hot in Uruguay and Chile for this time of the year (locally above 35°C) pic.twitter.com/Q0bW6mGHdZ — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) November 22, 2021

At 3:00 pm today, the temperature in Argentina reached 40.4ºC in Santiago del Estero, 39.4ºC in Catamarca, 39.2ºC in Tartagal (Salta), 38.5ºC in Oran (Salta), and 38.0ºC in Rivadavia (Salta ) and Chamical (La Rioja), according to data from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

At the same time, thermometers indicated 36.2ºC at the central observatory in the city of Buenos Aires and 35.2ºC at Ezeiza International Airport. Today’s mid-afternoon temperature in the Argentine capital of 36.2°C was just 0.5°C from the historic record high for November in the city. Buenos Aires had its monthly maximum record broken in October and two months in a row with heat records surpassed would be a remarkable fact from a climatological point of view.

In Uruguay, at 4 pm, the temperature at the Inumet stations was 35.7ºC in Salto, 35.2ºC in Artigas, 34.8ºC in Melo, 34.6ºC in Durazno, 34.4ºC in Laguna del Sauce and San José, 34 .2ºC in Rocha and Trinidad, 33.6ºC in Colonia, 33.2ºC in Mercedes, 32.8ºC in Carrasco Airport (Canelones), 32.3ºC in the Prado de Montevideo station, and 32.2ºC in Melilla Airport (Montevideo .

With the passage of a weakly active cold front, but which generates isolated instability in the Prata region, milder air enters the rear of the system in the next few hours in the Argentine and Uruguayan capitals. The heat subsides and the temperature declines sharply in Buenos Aires and Montevideo between tonight and this Tuesday morning, which will make the environment more pleasant in the two cities on the Plate.