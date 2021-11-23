Argentine doctor reveals that Maradona was buried without a heart – Play

the former attacker Diego Armando Maradona, deceased on November 25, 2020, aged 60, victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest, was buried without the heart, according to Argentine physician and journalist Nelson Castro. The information was disclosed in an interview with the channel “El Trece”, from Buenos Aires.

According to the doctor, fans of Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata planned to extract the heart of Maradona.

“There was a movement by a group of Barra Bravas from Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata who planned to break into and extract Maradona’s heart. It didn’t materialize, because it was an act of enormous daring. They found out that this was going to happen, and then they extracted the heart.” , said journalist Nelson Castro.

Another reason, however, influenced the extraction of Maradona’s heart before burial.

“The heart was also extracted because it was very important in determining the cause of death. It weighed half a kilogram and was very big. A heart usually weighs 300 grams. It was a big heart not only because he was an athlete, but also because of heart failure that the former player suffered,” he explained.

Maradona’s career

Argentina’s biggest sporting idol, he born on october 30, 1960 and grew up in the humble neighborhood of Villa Fiorito, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

1986 world champion, when he had his heyday in the Copa Mexico, he became one of the most popular and controversial figures of the last decades. In 2000 he won a popular election made by FIFA on the internet to elect the best player of the 20th century. With 53.6% of the votes, he surpassed Pelé (18.53%) in this poll and won a trophy from the organization, which also gave the Brazilian a prize for best of the 20th century, but in a vote by the “Family of Football”, a committee set up by FIFA.