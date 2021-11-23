Arnaldo Ribeiro: Atlético-MG will be champion because he prepared for it – 11/22/2021

Atlético-MG beat Juventude 2-0 and came closer to conquering the Brazilian title, which could happen next weekend, in case of victories against Palmeiras tomorrow and Fluminense on Sunday, since the Flamengo doesn’t win the Grêmio. Arnaldo Ribeiro emphasizes that, if confirmed, the Rooster’s title will be deserved and will reward a club that has prepared to end a 50-year fast in Brasileirão.

on the podcast Ball possession #180, Arnaldo states that, although there are complaints about refereeing, as in the penalty scored against Diego Costa in the game with Juventude, who defines the champion in the consecutive points is regularity and not refereeing.

“The refereeing does not define a champion in the running points. Every team is harmed and benefited here and there, there are 38 rounds. It is the regularity of a team that defines the champion of the running points, and this is an indisputable regularity of Atlético-MG, maybe the only regular team in this Brazilian Championship. So, the team that didn’t waver, the timer that was already strong at home and with the fans became even stronger, the team that has the best player in the championship, the Hulk, and that will be champion maybe next Sunday against Fluminense at home,” says Arnaldo.

“Galo will be champion this Sunday or a little later on because he prepared for it, played the 38-round championship the way it should, with attention to every round, with concern in every round, and also hired a coach who knows how to play this type of competition. Palmeiras, for example, has a coach who is not affable to this type of competition, Flamengo too, they are the two main opponents of Atlético-MG in the championship,” he adds.

The journalist says that in the current calendar of Brazilian football, with the decisive phases of the cups coinciding with the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, it is necessary to take the competition from consecutive points with maximum dedication since the first round, which Atlético-MG knew how to do .

“The Rooster will be able to finish a 50-year lineup and the recipe for the next ones is that the Brazilian Championship of points running with this calendar that now has the Libertadores, the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Sudamericana finished more or less at the same time at the Brazilian Nationals, he needs to be beaten from the beginning. Last year gave us a false impression, a lot of postponed game, a stronger team, Flamengo, which had a final run, another one that started in an hour, São Paulo, then Internacional, was not such a regular championship,” says Arnaldo.

“Now, those who have a good team and start well, remain well, losing here, losing there, and being very strong at home, they’ve been champion of straight points, that’s been since 2003, since Atlético-MG’s rival, Cruzeiro de 2003, so Galo followed this recipe all the time and will win with merit, maybe next Sunday against Fluminense”, he concludes.

