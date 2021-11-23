Arrascaeta is far from being Flamengo’s highest paid; see salary

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

Returning to Flamengo after recovering from injury, Arrascaeta could start the Libertadores final and play an important role in the Rio club’s quest for another important title. A key player in the team, the Uruguayan must debate his renewal, which has been going on for a few months, and define his situation with the board. Meanwhile, his name, once again, has been spoken by a team from the Middle East, with the interest of Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, in the player.

As the extension of the relationship has not yet been closed, Arrascaeta maintains the same salary level at Flamengo. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the earnings of shirt 14 revolve around BRL 1 million per month, divided between R$ 675 thousand in portfolio and R$ 325 thousand between image rights and gloves. That way, the amount could be easily paid and have a large increase in an eventual Arab World proposal.

Despite the high values ​​for Brazilian football, Arrascaeta is not close to the highest salary paid in Flamengo’s squad. That’s because Gabigol pockets about R$1.6 million monthly in Red-Black. If you enter into an agreement to renew your contract, the expectation is that the Uruguayan will have an increase that approximates the salaries of his teammate.

With discussions coming to the end of the year, Arrascaeta is focused on acquiring game rhythm before the Libertadores final. Against Grêmio, for the Brasileirão, he has chances to win more minutes on the field.

“Too happy to be able to play again. Long standing still. Unfortunately, muscle injuries occur. Happy to be back and now recover to be 100% in the next game“, he said after the game against Internacional.

