Arrascaeta’s old acquaintance indicates a factor that could be essential for the Uruguayan to decide on Libertadores

What does Diego Aguirre’s right-hand man have to do with Arrascaeta, other than the fact that they are both Uruguayans? Juan Verzeri, Internacional’s technical assistant, commanded the midfielder of the Flamengo in the under-20 selection times; both were world runners-up in the category in 2013. And, in this special week for shirt 14, the THROW! he heard Verzeri talk about one of the candidates for the protagonist in the Libertadores final, to be decided on the 27th, in Montevideo.

Arrascaeta returned to play last Saturday, in the victory against Internacional, after 48 days out of combat, recovering from a muscle injury. A former connoisseur of Giorgan, Verzeri commented on why he admires and considers the midfielder’s football an asset in the decision, as well as indicating a factor that could be essential: the dead ball. But he made a consideration – the same as the fan has been doing for a few days.

– He is a player who has a great reading of the game, the management of times, spaces and situations. And he has physical and technical resources to solve the whole game quickly, which is the key to his creativity. A clear example of the importance that Arrascaeta has in Flamengo’s gear is that, despite the large team and the options they have, they were unable to maintain technical production during their absence – said Aguirre’s assistant, adding:

– I believe that Arrascaeta can be fundamental for the final against Palmeiras, adding everything I said and his ability on the set-piece, something essential in a decision. On the other hand, you can’t give your rival advantages in terms of pace and intensity, so the balance will depend on the degree of evolution that Giorgan will find in the match – added Verzeri, who coincidentally saw Arrascaeta return against him.

A computer systems engineer with a postgraduate degree in mathematics, Verzeri took Uruguay back to the Olympics after 84 years (London-2012) and was runner-up at the U-20 World Cup under the command of Arrascaeta’s generation. In addition to showing a special affection for the ace of Fla, he said that he still wants to see the 14 shirt shine in Europe and continue on the rise at Celeste in favor of the grimy spot for the World Cup in Qatar.

You could closely follow the beginning of Arrascaeta’s trajectory. Do you think that being one of the protagonists of Brazilian football currently matches your potential or did you expect something different at this point?

– At the age of 18, he was already playing in Defensor’s first division and managed to consolidate his position as the flagship of Uruguay’s under-20 team, which was runner-up in the world. In keeping with his talent, he created enormous expectations for his future.

From then onwards, he developed an important career in constant ascension, reaching a great team in America such as Flamengo, in which he is a key player and has already won very important titles. In turn, its participation in the Uruguayan team has also been thriving and has lately managed to establish itself.

Personally, I would love to see him play at the highest level in Europe, where the best in the world compete. I believe he has the conditions and is fully capable of being there, but it will fundamentally depend on his ambitions and dreams.

Do you believe that Arrascaeta can be more decisive in the Uruguayan team? How do you rate his recent performance by Celeste?

– For several years, it was very difficult for him to leave his identity in the national team. He had an irregular participation and didn’t get to feel the confidence he has in his team. I think that played a lot in the game model and system. Recently, just before the fall of Óscar Tabárez, there was a major change in the game pattern, with a new generation of players, where Giorgian had been developing his best performance. The selection greatly regretted his absence in these last games that he could not play. It will be important for Uruguay to be able to count on him in top form in the final stretch of the qualifiers if they want to go to Qatar.