Arrested, protagonist of A Mafia dos Tigres is admitted to treat cancer · TV News

Joe Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, was transferred to a federal medical prison in the United States after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The protagonist of the documentary series The Tiger Mafia, who has been imprisoned since 2018 for mistreatment of animals and for planning the murder of activist Carole Baskin, was taken to the Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina.

“During the late hours of November 16 or the early morning hours of November 17, 2021, Joe was taken from his cell, loaded onto a private plane, and transferred from Fort Worth Federal Medical Center to Butner Federal Medical Center, for the treatment of his prostate cancer,” announced the entrepreneur’s attorney, John M. Phillips, in a Twitter post last Saturday (20).

On the social network, he also stated that he is concerned about the criminal proceedings against the businessman, who intends to overturn his conviction. “It has been a busy week for Joseph Maldonado. We hope his legal case will be escalated soon. We are aware that federal agents are contacting witnesses. We urge all witnesses contacted by law enforcement authorities to hire a lawyer.”

According to Phillips, Joe Exotic was incommunicado and unaware of the repercussions of the second season of The Mafia of the Tigers, which premiered on the 17th. transfer of arrests. As such, he was prevented from having legal calls and access. We hope to have access to him by Monday [22]”.

The cancer diagnosis was revealed to the public on Nov. 3 in a post on the tiger breeder’s official Instagram profile. “Guys, it’s sad to say that the doctors called me today with the news that my prostate biopsy came back with aggressive cancer. I’m still waiting for the results of another test as well,” he said.

In the post, Joe pleads for his acquittal. “Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole [Baskin] will have your own party about it. What I need is for the world to be my voice to be released, they have proof that I didn’t do it [o plano de assassinato]. There’s no reason for the district attorney to stall so I can go home and get treatment alone, or enjoy the life I left with my loved ones.”

The first season of The Mafia of the Tigers, which premiered in 2020, features testimonials from Joe Exotic’s friends and colleagues and footage from his zoo of big cats, as well as details about his feud with animal welfare activist Carole Baskin, who accuses him of attempted murder. The second part of the series, available on Netflix since last week, focuses on the progress of the case against the businessman, who has been in prison since 2018.

The tiger breeder’s story will also be told in fiction with the CBS miniseries Joe Exotic. The attraction, which has no premiere date, features Kate McKinnon, Sam Keeley and John Cameron Mitchell in the cast.

Check out the posts on Joe Exotic’s health status:

