Arrested suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend and ex-father-in-law in Pitangui – Gerais

Luiz Eustquio da Fonseca and Fabiana Czar da Fonseca were killed at home in rural Pitangui (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks) The young man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend and father-in-law, in the same municipality, is already in the Pitangui prison, in the Center-West of Minas Gerais. He was arrested this Sunday (21/11) at his home, in Bairro Novo Lavrado.

Fabiana Czar da Fonseca, 30, and Luiz Eustquio da Fonseca, 67, were killed at their home in rural Sacramento on Friday (11/19). She was hit by four shots and he by one.

The weapon used in the crime, a caliber revolver. 32, was apprehended in an abandoned property. The suspect, who has several passages, such as threats and theft, confessed to the crime. The double homicide would have been passionately motivated, but it was registered as robbery.

“We have a homicide and the subtraction of an asset in the same context, which can be considered robbery,” said Military Police Lieutenant Rafael Teixeira Machado.

partner

Based on an analysis of images close to the crime scene, the Military Police identified the participation of a second person. The 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday (11/19). He would have borrowed both guns and taken the author of the shots to the victims’ homes.

During the arrest, the helmet and the pieces of clothing used on the day of the double homicide were seized at the partner’s house. The motorcycle used to go to the crime scene was also found. Only one weapon has been located so far.

The crime

Father and daughter were in the living room at home when the suspect arrived shooting. The victim’s mother was in the room and was unharmed. To make the help difficult, the young man cut the telephone wires. When the police arrived, the victims were already lifeless.

The boy fled in the family car and abandoned him halfway, exchanging it for a stolen motorcycle. However, it was also abandoned on the side of a highway for having an anti-theft device. The suspect continued the trail after he was found two days after the crime.

*Amanda Quintiliano – Special for MS