As a fishing village in Portugal, he learned to live with waves of 30 meters – International

It was a day with clear skies, in September, in the Portuguese spa in Nazar.

The sun was shining on the sea, which gently broke at the foot of the steep cliffs of Praia do Norte.

In the 16th century fort that sits on top of the cliffs, there was a small group of tourists posing for photos in front of its red light.

It couldn’t be a greater contrast to the scene that would be seen in just a month.

When the big wave surfing season, which usually runs from October to March, begins, the road to the fort and the surrounding cliffs are packed with thousands of people.

All hoping to catch a glimpse of the world’s best big wave surfers trying the ultimate feat of their profession: risking it all to ride the monstrous, skyscraper-sized waves generated by Europe’s largest underwater canyon.

The inhabitants of Nazar have always known that its waves were big, although for generations they had no idea of ​​its dimensions.

On blustery winter days, they drove to the lighthouse to soak up its power. The entire area would seem to shake, the thunderous sound reaching the mountains.

Although local surfers surfed in Nazar to some extent, they knew when it was time to stop. And they certainly didn’t dream of facing the monsters that came with the great swells.

In fact, until recently, surfing professionals didn’t believe this was possible.

In 2004, a group of big wave surfers went there to do wave recon, but aborted the mission after just 90 minutes.

At the time, there was no funding in Nazar to buy the jet skis needed to handle waves of this size that were too big to paddle.

Even if they had, they thought, the prospect of falling into these conditions, with huge waves coming in from all directions, was too dangerous.

A year later, Dino Casimiro, a member of a local surf club, came into contact with another surfer known for his fearless nature, American Garrett McNamara, but he didn’t even make the trip.

In 2008, the local government agreed for the first time that the best way to extend the city’s tourism season was to capitalize on the geological anomaly at its port, which the Instituto Hidrogrfico Portugus had been studying since the 1960s.

Nazar has been a popular summer holiday destination for the Portuguese for centuries, but when winter came, it became a ghost town overnight.

Its other main industry, fishing, was also rapidly declining.

“Never was [sobre] He will be respected by the big wave surfing community,” says Paulo “Pitbull” Salvador, a Physical Education teacher and lifeguard who attended the first meeting at City Hall.

“It was about bringing people to Nazar outside the summer months.”

After more than two years of begging for funding, the project started to gain traction.

McNamara arrived in Portugal in 2010 and, in a few days, proved that with the right equipment, the biggest waves in Nazar could be surfed.

Just a year later, McNamara broke the world record by catching a nearly 24 meter wave. The question was, would anyone else be brave—or crazy—enough to try?

Even for big wave surfing standards, the waves at Nazar are especially threatening.

“A wave like the one at Jaws, in Hawaii, attracts surfers because a perfect wave is less risky,” explains Portuguese-born big wave surfer Nic Von Rupp, who was part of the group of surfers who went to Nazar in 2004 , when he was 14 years old.

“This is a monster, a freak show. Like looking at a skyscraper or a mountain; the difference is that it’s coming your way and it’s there to eat you alive. It has no mercy.”

The size and unpredictability of the waves at Nazar are caused by an underwater canyon 200 km long and 5 km deep.

The difference in depth between the canyon floor and the continental shelf splits the waves in two.

In the shallowest part, the wave’s speed slows down, but inside the canyon it maintains the speed at which it traveled on the ocean floor.

The two collide, creating a larger wave, which then impacts currents near shore, leading to a second amplification.

When there is a big swell, waves that were 30 feet offshore can reach 60 feet or closer to shore.

In 2017, Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa broke McNamara’s record when he surfed a wave of more than 24 meters.

Maya Gabeira, also Brazilian, broke the women’s world record in Nazar, the following year, with a wave of almost 21 meters.

The measurements have not yet been made official for the 2020 season, but 18-year-old Portuguese surfer Antnio Laureano claims to have reached the Holy Grail, catching a giant wave measuring almost 31 meters in October.

As the waves at Nazar are more dangerous than any other surfing spot in the world, according to Von Rupp, these feats were only possible thanks to the establishment of the strictest safety regime in the history of big wave surfing.

In addition to the jet ski, which puts the surfer on the wave, the teams authorized to surf in Nazar during a great swell they must include a radio spotter that informs the rider of the surfer’s location.

“When you’re in the water, you don’t know where anything is, you’re just trying to survive,” explains Salvador, who was in charge of security when McNamara landed in Portugal in 2010.

There’s also a second rescuer on a jet ski and, on the big days, a third.

Even so, the reality is that you can die, says Joana Andrade, the only Portuguese woman to surf the big waves of Nazar.

She prepared for eight months before her first attempt in 2013, a process that involved physical and spiritual training such as visualization and breathing techniques.

“You may have a super-prepared physical body, but your mind will save you if things go wrong,” she says.

According to Von Rupp, some surfers meditate on their own drowning.

“You have to be prepared not to panic if you’re about to pass out, because when you open your mouth and let all the oxygen out. Your best chance of survival is to remain calm.”

If the worst happens, the responsibility passes to the first jet ski rider.

For Von Rupp and Andrade, this Sergio Cosme, who became known as “the guardian angel of Nazar”.

“If you practice something a hundred times, it becomes automatic,” he tells me.

“At that moment, there are so many worries in your head and, in security cases, you have to be able to do things automatically and minimize the time of all the procedures because you only have seconds to do them”.

But years of training do not guarantee a successful rescue, something Cosimo has difficulty talking about.

Last year, his friend, Portuguese big wave surfer Alex Botelho, became unconscious among the waves and stopped breathing for ten minutes before being rescued by partner Hugo Vau and resurrected on the beach.

“One day, the worst could happen and it will be very difficult to deal with it,” says Cosme.

Andrade believes the risks are worth it.

“When the jet ski rider says, ‘I’m going to put you on this wave,’ there are so many monkeys in my head. I feel like I can’t do that, a mixture of fear and adrenaline,” she says.

“But when he releases the cable, it’s a sense of freedom, understanding and peace. Although it’s super fast, it feels like forever. You learn how to really be in the present, which is so important especially in these times.”

Before Nazar tamed its giant waves, Von Rupp’s generation of Portuguese surfers had to travel halfway around the world — mostly to Hawaii — to get closer to that feeling.

Now the epicenter of big wave surfing is an hour from your home.

“Being part of the construction of this amazing story,” he says enthusiastically.

“It has also become a much safer sport, which has attracted talented young Portuguese surfers to pursue a career in big wave surfing.”

The residents of Nazar now talk about surfing big waves like Christ—there is a before and an after.

Before 2010, the population barely surpassed its 15,000 inhabitants during the winter season.

Since the fort was turned into a museum about the waves, in 2014, around 1 million tourists have visited it, with 350,000 of them in 2019 alone.

Winters are sometimes busier than summers, and businesspeople often approach Salvador to thank him for everything he and his colleagues have done for the city.

He is now working with City Hall on a project to amplify that impact, which will help students pursue careers in big wave surfing industries, including photography, jet skiing and being an observer.

Unlike other big wave surf spots, there have been no deaths in Nazar so far.

Cosimo hopes that as the site grows in popularity, security measures will continue to be strengthened.

As the fog approached and the colors of the sea and the lighthouse faded, a light wind blew the sand and it became easier to imagine Nazar with a big swell on the horizon.

The bravest surfers in the world will be back this year to try their luck tackling the biggest wave in the world.

