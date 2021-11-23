Association of MS Magistrates recognizes health care provided by Unimed CG during the pandemic

Juliano Pereira (Manager of Unimed), Dr. Fernando Augusto Abdul Ahad (director of UNIMED), Dr. Giuliano Máximo Martins (president of Amamsul) and Dr. Maurício Simões Corrêa (president of Unimed Campo Grande) – (Photo: Disclosure)

This Monday morning (22) the president of Unimed Campo Grande, Dr. Maurício Simões Corrêa, and the Market director, Dr. Fernando Augusto Abdul Ahad, Market director, accompanied by the Market, Communication and Marketing and Marketing manager. Relationship with the Client, Juliano Pereira, received a tribute from the Association of Magistrates of Mato Grosso do Sul (Amamsul), in recognition of the actions to combat Covid-19 implemented by the cooperative since the beginning of the pandemic.

The recognition was made by the president of Amamsul, Giuliano Máximo Martins, who highlighted the quality and promptness of the assistance provided to members. “Amansul and Unimed Campo Grande have had a relationship that spans many years, which is built on transparent and loyal conversations, and now, in this period of pandemic, this partnership was evidenced in terms of the assistance provided to our members. In addition to the work of taking care of health, it is important to highlight the management of Dr. Maurício and Dr. Fernando, together with Juliano and Isa, but also the extra work of the cooperative, with projects aimed at prevention, which is very interesting for we”.

Dr. Maurício praised the assistance provided by the cooperative’s teams to the beneficiaries, which resulted in this recognition. “It is a pleasure for us on the board and for all our employees to realize that the work carried out by Unimed Campo Grande in meeting the needs of our customers is recognized, mainly for being an institution with the importance of Amamsul, which brings together magistrates from Mato Grosso do Sul. We praise the service provided by our Market team, which has a more direct relationship with them, but also by our entire healthcare network, especially that of our hospital, which during this pandemic made a difference,” he highlighted .

On the occasion, Dr. Fernando extended the tribute received to the management of Hospital Unimed Campo Grande. “We have had this partnership for over 20 years and this recognition is very important, especially for the Market sector team, but I want to extend the entity’s thanks to the board of our hospital, which provided all the necessary assistance to its members in these nearly two years of pandemic. The recognition is a glory for us, as a healthcare operator, because it praised the service and quality of results of our cooperative”, said the director.

For Juliano, receiving recognition confirms the service provided to all Unimed Campo Grande customers. “Service to our customers, based on trust, security and the provision of high quality service, offered by the Market team, but also by employees from other sectors, continues to be one of the pillars of this relationship, whether administrative or assistance. This was certainly taken into account so that our cooperative, through our board and the Market sector, could be recognized by Amamsul”, he said.

During the meeting, the directors and president of Amamsul reinforced the importance of the partnership and also discussed future projects that will soon be executed.

Also present at the meeting were Unimed Campo Grande PJ relationship analyst Isa Grasiela de Almeida Sales, and Amamsul’s Health and HR Management supervisor, Guilherme Todescato.