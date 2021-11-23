At home? Montevideo will be the city abroad with the highest number of games for Palmeiras in Libertadores | palm trees

Next Saturday’s final, against Flamengo, at 5 pm (GMT) will make Montevideo the foreign city with the most games by Palmeiras for the Libertadores.

With ten clashes so far, the capital of Uruguay will match Paraguay’s Asunción among the places that most often received the alviverdes in the South American competition.

The debut of Verdão in the city in Libertadores matches was precisely in the first participation from Palma in the tournament. In 1961, the team of Valdir Joaquim, Djalma Santos and company lost to Peñarol 1-0 in the first game of the decision – the title of that edition went to the Uruguayans.

Palmeiras against Nacional at Gran Parque Central, in 2016

In 1968, Palmeiras was once again runner-up, but gave Peñarol the change in the semifinals. In the Centenary, they won 2-1 and advanced to face Estudiantes de La Plata. After a victory for each side in the decision, the tie-breaker was in Montevideo and the Argentines won.

Cities with more Palmeiras games in Libertadores:

São Paulo: 111 games Assumption (Paraguay): 11 games Montevideo (Uruguay): 10 games Buenos Aires (Argentina): 9 games Lima (Peru): 7 games

More recently, Verdão returned to playing important matches in the South American tournament in the Uruguayan capital. In 2009, a goalless draw with Nacional eliminated Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team in the quarter-finals.

In the 2016 season, at Gran Parque Central, Nacional beat Cuca’s team in the group stage. The following year, again in the group stage, the Palmeiras defeated Peñarol by 3-2, with the right to confusion in the stands of the Campeón Del Siglo stadium and a generalized fight on the field, with the expulsion of Felipe Melo.

Felipe Melo punches Matias Mier in Peñarol vs. Palmeiras fight

Considering only games at the Centenário stadium, the stage for next Saturday’s final, Verdão has a positive record. Among games valid for friendlies and official competitions, the team from Palma has 10 wins, five draws and eight defeats in 23 clashes.

What also makes Palmeiras “more Uruguayan” is the recent relationship with athletes from the heavenly team. Last year, the club had Matías Viña, a former national, as one of the highlights of the South American title campaign. The sale of the athlete to Roma, Italy, made the board bet on Joaquín Piquerez, holder of the left side from Palmeira.

As it was with Matías Viña, Piquerez is well evaluated by the coaching staff. The hiring of the 23-year-old Uruguayan is seen behind the scenes at the club as one of the main successes of the 2021 planning.

Viña, with the Maracanã network and the Libertadores cup

In Montevideo, Palmeiras will have the third opportunity to compete in a Libertadores final. The game against Flamengo will be next Saturday and will start at 17:00. Current champion, Verdão tries to win the competition for the third time in its history, after winning in 1999 and 2020.

All Palmeiras games in Montevideo for Libertadores:

4/6/1961: Peñarol (URU) 1×0 Palmeiras

4/23/1968: Peñarol (URU) 1×2 Palm Trees

16/5/1968: Estudiantes (ARG) 2×0 Palmeiras

18/5/1971: National (URU) 3×1 Palms

21/3/1973: Peñarol (URU) 0x2 Palm Trees

3/24/73: National (URU) 1×2 Palms

4/5/2000: Peñarol (URU) 2×0 Palmeiras

6/17/2009: National (URU) 0x0 Palmeiras

17/3/2016: National (URU) 1×0 Palmeiras

4/26/2017: Peñarol (URU) 2×3 Palm Trees