At least 43 cities in SP cancel carnival in 2022 due to the pandemic | São Paulo

At least 43 cities in the state of São Paulo decided to cancel the carnival in 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among them are Botucatu, Sorocaba, Mogi das Cruzes, Poá and Suzano. It will be the second consecutive year that the event will not take place in these municipalities.

Although occupancy rates are low and disease rates are improving compared to the worst months of the pandemic, in the assessment of some municipal managers, the time is for caution.

City halls fear that the revelry could generate a new wave of contamination and raise the number of cases and deaths again.

The daily moving average of deaths is 72 this Tuesday (23) in the state of São Paulo. The value is 15% higher than that registered 14 days ago, which for experts indicates a trend towards stability. The daily average of cases is 1,400, a value 33% higher than that of 14 days, which is high.

Another justification cited is the economic situation of some municipalities, which claim they do not have funds for the party.

In Sorocaba, for example, the City Hall informed the samba schools that it will not provide public funds for the party, but schools are organizing to organize a parallel Carnival — allowed by the municipal administration.

Taubaté also canceled the official event, but allowed each school to organize its own party within their respective venues. In Jundiaí, any type of party was prohibited.

In São Paulo, the schedule is maintained. At the beginning of the month, the city hall received 867 entries for parades of street blocks.

The holding of the party depends on the situation of the pandemic, but the municipal management has already signaled that the event must take place without sanitary restrictions. The forecast is for 15 million people to participate in the 2022 Carnival in São Paulo.

According to the São Paulo State Secretariat for Regional Development, cities have autonomy to decide on the event and do not need to inform the state administration.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes wants to set up an interdisciplinary committee between cities that host the country’s biggest carnivals, such as São Paulo, Recife, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte, to take decisions together.

The committee’s objective would be to guarantee monitoring actions and the formulation of health policies that comply with health recommendations for the realization of a safe carnival from the point of view of the pandemic. São Paulo, Rio and Recife have already joined the idea.

See the list of cities that have already decided to cancel Carnival:

Botucatu

Lins

itapolis

Ibitinga

Borborema

Sorocaba

Jundiaí

Cabreúva

Jarinu

Campo Limpo Paulista

Várzea Paulista

Itatiba

Itupeva

marilia

Mogi das Cruzes

dot

Suzano

salesópolis

Potirendaba

France

Monteiro Lobato

São Bento do Sapucaí

bar

Jaboticabal

Pitangu trees

Guariba

Pradopolis

Taquaritinga

Dumont

Saint Simon

St. Ernestine

Guatapará

Monte Alto

Tripe

Wedge

Nativity of the Mountain

Ubatuba

Taubate

Saint Elizabeth

rose bush

paraibuna

Santo Antônio do Pinhal