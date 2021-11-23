At least two dead in Complexo do Salgueiro did not have a police record | Rio de Janeiro



At least eight people were found dead in a mangrove area in Salgueiro – Marcos Porto / Agência O Dia

Published 11/22/2021 19:48 | Updated 11/22/2021 20:00

Rio – At least two people who died in Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, did not have police records. According to the Civil Police, young David Wilson de Oliveira Antunes, 23, and Kauã Brener Gonçalves Miranda, 17, had no ticket. So far, seven of the eight dead have had their identities identified by agents of the Niterói, Itaboraí and São Gonçalo Homicide Police (DHNISG), which is investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

They were killed in a forested area in the Palmeira region, in Complexo do Salgueiro. The bodies were found by local residents, who removed them from inside a mangrove swamp one day after an operation by PMs from the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE). The soldiers were called to work in the complex of favelas on Saturday, after a sergeant assigned to the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo) died during a confrontation with drug dealers.

To THE DAY, the relative of one of the victims, who declined to be identified, said that officials from the Forensic Medicine Institute (IML) informed him that the recognition of the body would have to be done from the chest down, since the victims’ faces were unrecognizable and with signs of torture. “They informed that it was better not to see the face because it was unrecognizable, they stabbed everything, they took out the eye. To make the recognition, we had to do it from the chest down, recognizing the tattoos. I did the recognition because on his arm he has the name from his mother. Through the arm I recognized it was him,” informed a young man, who declined to be identified.

The version of family members and residents of the region is contrary to the one given by Civil Police investigators. Experts say that, in principle, there is no evidence to confirm this version narrated by popular people. According to them, the injuries that generated such suspicion in the residents were caused by the output of shots from a 7.62-caliber rifle. The caliber of the armament is the same used by the PMs of BOPE.

The Public Defender’s Office asked the Public Ministry to take steps to “stop the violations”. This Monday, the agency went to the site with other human rights institutions to talk with residents and gather information about the action.

Check out the list of victims below:

– Jhonatan klando Pacheco Sodré, 28 years old, has passage, escaped from the prison system in Pará

– Elio da Silva Araujo, 53 years old, has a ticket

– David Wilson de Oliveira Antunes, 23 years old, has no ticket

– Kauã Brener Gonçalves Miranda, 17 years old, has no ticket

– Rafael Menezes Alves, has passage, 28 years, has passage

– Carlos Eduardo Curado de Almeida, 21 years old, has a ticket

– Ítalo George Barbosa Gouveia Rossi, o Sombra, 33 years old, 7 tickets