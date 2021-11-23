“At the end of winter there will only be vaccinated, cured or dead” – DW – 11/22/2021

The German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, chose this Monday (22/11) drastic words to motivate the portion of the population of Germany that has not yet been vaccinated against covid-19 to take the vaccine.

“Possibly, by the end of this winter, practically everyone here in Germany — this is sometimes said, somewhat cynically — will be vaccinated, cured or dead. But in fact it is,” Spahn said in Berlin.

The phrase, in German, alludes to the so-called 3G rule, which restricts the presence in closed public places to people who are vaccinated, cured or with a negative test (in German geimpft, genesen, getestet), replacing the last term with manager (dead).

Spahn noted that the delta variant of the coronavirus is very contagious. “And that is why we strongly recommend the vaccine,” he added. He added that getting vaccinated is an act of solidarity, because whoever gets vaccinated also protects others.

He also defended the use of the Moderna vaccine, which the Ministry of Health wants to give preference to before the available doses expire at the beginning of 2022. The minister said that the Moderna vaccine is “good, safe and very effective” .

In Germany, 70.5% of the population took the first dose of a vaccine against covid-19, and 68% took two doses. The numbers have been stagnant for a few weeks now. Exactly 7% of the population has already taken the booster dose.

“National emergency”

Last Friday, Spahn said the covid-19 situation had worsened in recent days and is now “even more serious than last week,” warning that the country faces “a national emergency” over the pandemic.

Asked about the possibility of the government imposing a new lockdown on the entire population, he replied: “We are in a situation where we cannot rule out anything.”

The statements came on the day Germany’s upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, approved a new pandemic package drafted by the likely future coalition government, a day after the lower chamber has given the green light the rules.

In the last two weeks, the number of new cases has increased by more than 60% in Germany. Last Thursday, the country registered more than 65,000 infections in 24 hours, a record since the beginning of the pandemic. Health officials warned that that number was expected to at least double within a few days.

This Monday, 30,643 infections were recorded. The number of cases is usually lower on weekends, when not all Health departments communicate their data and fewer tests are performed and evaluated.

as/lf (DPA, Reuters)