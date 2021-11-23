Atlético-MG announces termination of lawsuit filed by Fred charging R$ 4.2 million | athletic-mg

Fred sought to receive R$ 4.2 million for funds not paid by Atlético-MG upon termination of the contract, in December 2017. The decision of the Labor Court can be appealed to the attacker’s defense.

In October, the club had filed a “fulfillment of sentence” process, charging the player with R$23 million. In the discussion, Atlético confessed to being a debtor of BRL 1.9 million in labor funds to Fred, but wanted that debt to be offset within the BRL 10 million fine charged to the athlete for having signed with rival Cruzeiro, at the turn from 2017 to 2018.

The CNRD, the CBF’s National Dispute Resolution Chamber, had agreed with Atlético’s statement, and was in favor of offsetting a smaller debt within a larger one. However, Fred turned to the CBMA (Brazilian Center for Mediation and Arbitration). In the appeal, the Rooster followed with a favorable result, and the player’s creditor, but lost with regard to compensation.

