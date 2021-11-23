Atlético-MG fans sell out tickets for the game against Palmeiras | athletic-mg

It won’t be worth a cup, but it’s still important. Atlético-MG fans promise to appear in good numbers against Palmeiras, in São Paulo, this Tuesday. The five sectors dedicated to visiting fans at Allianz Parque no longer have tickets for sale. According to Palmeiras, there are 2,000 tickets for athletics. The match is at 9:30 pm, and leader Galo is looking for 77 points.

The sectors of Allianz Parque for visiting fans are numbered from 526 to 530. And, according to the map of the stadium on the ticket sales website, a phenomenon emerges that demands attention. Adjacent sectors, belonging to the Palmeiras fan, are also sold out, which shows the fact that Atlético fans have purchased tickets in addition to the exclusive space.

Allianz Parque before Palmeiras x Cuiabá

Upon Atlético’s arrival at the hotel in São Paulo, a supporter approached by the report, with his name preserved, admitted that he drove from Belo Horizonte to the capital of São Paulo and bought a ticket to support Palmeiras, in a sector close to the visitor’s area.

Access for athletic fans is through gate D, on Padre Antônio Tomás street. Visitor prices were at R$80 (in full). It is necessary to have a complete anti-Covid-19 vaccine cycle, or to present a negative test for access to the stage.

Allianz Parque visitor sectors – 526, 527, 528, 529 and 530 – sold out

The proximity of Atlético to being Brazilian champion, after 50 years of the first title, makes the fans very anxious and in search of tickets. At Mineirão, 61 thousand were present in the last match, a victory against Juventude. Against Palmeiras, there was a possibility that Galo would be champion, but Flamengo’s victory against Inter made the scenario impossible.

The match has less validity for Palmeiras, who can’t mathematically reach Galo in the Brazilian Nationals. Abel Ferreira will still save forces, aiming at the Libertadores final against Flamengo on Saturday. On the other hand, it will be the last chance for Verdão fans to send their incentive from the stands before their trip to Montevideo.