Atlético-MG will have five embezzlements against Palmeiras; see the absences

At 21:30 (GMT), Atlético will face Palmeiras this Tuesday, at Allianz Parque, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. Closer and closer to the national title, Galo knows the importance of keeping pace in this decisive straight of the competition.

On the field, Cuca will again be able to count on Junior Alonso, who was low in the 2-0 victory over Juventude, last Saturday. The defender returned from the national team with a muscle problem and needed a few days to recover. As well as Eduardo Vargas, who also returns for the same reason.

On the other hand, Rever is out. The captain alvinegro was substituted in the first stage due to a discomfort in his right thigh. According to Rádio Itatiaia, there are four other embezzlements at Atlético: Savarino, Hyoran, Nathan (half) and Alan Franco.

With their head in the Libertadores da América final, Palmeiras will go into the field with an alternative formation. Jair minimized the waiting difficulties in the same way.

– I think they’ll go in to win. Is obvious. We saw the difficulty that was against Athletico-PR. It was said that they would play with an alternative team. If Palmeiras comes with a team that hasn’t been playing a lot, it will be difficult anyway. There is no easy game at the Brazilian Nationals. It’s important to be doing what you’ve been doing to come out with a positive result – said the midfielder.

