Austria will fine R$22,500 for those who refuse an anti-covid-19 vaccine

The Austrian government will make the covid-19 vaccine compulsory. With the rule, which takes effect in February 2022, whoever refuses to receive the immunizing agent will have to pay fines of 3,600 euros, the equivalent of R$22,500 at the current price.

The minister of the Constitution of the European country, Karoline Edtstadler, stated that, in addition to the fine, there will also be a charge of 1,500 euros (R$ 9,000) for refusing to receive a booster dose of the immunizing agent.

After the government’s announcement, actions against the obligatory nature of the vaccine began to be carried out in the country, led by the ultra-conservative Freedom Party. On Saturday (20), a demonstration in Vienna was attended by around 40,000 people. A national strike started today.

The measure makes Austria the first country in Western Europe to make vaccination against the virus that causes covid-19 mandatory. At the moment, the nation has one of the lowest immunization rates in the region: about 66% of the eligible population. The country has faced a high number of cases of the disease.

Lockdown against the advance of the coronavirus

Austria went into lockdown again today, a severe measure that gave even more impetus to protests in the country last weekend.

With the exception of schools, the capital, Vienna, and other cities across the country woke up in silence: shops, restaurants, Christmas markets, concert halls and beauty salons dropped their doors.

As in previous confinements, the 8.9 million Austrians are theoretically banned from leaving their homes, except for shopping, playing sports or receiving medical care.