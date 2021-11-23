Awaiting resolution on mental health, judge holds father and son murderer in prison

In an interlocutory decision handed down on Wednesday (17), judge Eguiliell Ricardo da Silva determined that the preventive detention of Rafael Ferreira Ponce, 31, imprisoned on September 17, 2019, accused of murdering Miguel Vieira, 39, be maintained. years old, and his son Bryan Gabriel Vaz Vieira, 17, in the district of Panambi, municipality of Dourados.

The holder of the 3rd Criminal Court of the district pointed out that “the illegal constraint is not characterized” and considered “the authorizing requirements are still present” [da custódia cautelar], as it did on August 24, when it based the measure “on the guarantee of public order (concrete seriousness of crimes against life and criminal reiteration)”.

In addition, the magistrate determined that the resolution of the defendant’s mental health incident is awaited, another process opened for psychological assessment required by the defense, denounced by the MPE-MS (State Public Prosecutor’s Office) for aggravated homicide.

Currently, the Mental Insanity incident of the Defendant, which aims to answer whether the defendant was able to understand the illicit nature of the crime, is still in progress, after the completion of the psychiatric report signed on May 28 by the psychiatrist Rodrigo Ferreira Abdo, forensic expert accredited in TJ-MS (Tribunal de Justiça of Mato Grosso do Sul), appointed for the job.

In the summary and conclusions, the expert indicated that the expert “has a serious mental health disorder from a legal point of view due to the medical-psychiatric diagnosis” of “mental and behavioral disorders due to alcohol use – dependency syndrome (alcoholism)” and points out the need for psychiatric treatment, which is why it recommends “inpatient safety measure, for a minimum period of two years”. He considered, however, that Rafael was fully capable of understanding the illicit nature of the action at the time.

At the end of July, the judge ordered the medical expert to be officiated to complement the expertise, in accordance with additional requirements presented by the parties. Attached to the records in August, this supplement has already been analyzed by the defense – which filed in favor of the defendant in early October – and the prosecution – whose most recent lawsuit was filed on Friday (19).

Leave your comment

Read too

EAT WELL Chicken roasted in milk; Learn how to make this delicious BORDER Merchant is shot in the head in attempted robbery REGION Sete Quedas District opens enrollment for internship selection BEAUTY AND AESTHETICS How to build muscle faster? 3 secrets they didn’t tell you POLICE House is broken into and notebook stolen in Ponta Porã POLICE After running a red light and colliding with a motorcyclist, an intoxicated driver is arrested IMMUNIZATION Vaccination center maintains application of doses 1, 2 and 3 this Tuesday REGION Smokehouse is closed and two people are detained ECONOMY Experts debate project that deals with fuel price policy REGION Man arrested for contempt, possession and firing a firearm

most read

GOLD

Civil Police investigate causes of death of 20-year-old youth

JOHN PAUL II

Woman arrested in Dourados for not paying child support

END OF THE DREAM

Body of backpacker who died in MS will be veiled in Rio Grande do Sul

Body of a man who disappeared after a job offer is found