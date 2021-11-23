Axie Infinity: Understand the Cryptoactive Game That Won the Internet – Learn How to Play!

The NFT collection is the most researched of 2021 and the most popular available right now.

O blockchain has gained a lot of space in the investment market because of cryptocurrencies and, let’s say more recently, because of NFTs. The latter, which we cover in more detail in the Connected World, could be any digital file you have that you believe is worth monetizing, such as Nyan Cat’s original GIF, game items, or even a game itself. In addition to being a platform that ends up making money for the investor, it is possible to combine the best of both worlds and play on the Blockchain. And that’s what we’re going to talk about.

starting from the beginning

Blockchain games are based on the investment of NFTs. Quickly explaining: NFT are tokens, that is, numerical codes with a digital transfer record that guarantee authenticity to their owners. In practice, they function as collectibles with an “authenticity card” that cannot be replaced. It’s like buying the original Monalisa in a world of prints and copies of the painting.

This world of NFTs, in turn, is possible because of the blockchain, a decentralized database made famous as the foundation for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and also Ethereum. It is a system in which it is possible to track the receipt and sending of certain types of information. All transactions are recorded in an official document type that can be accessed by any user. Given the decentralized nature of the blockchain, there is a large margin of assurance that the stored information is secure and tamper-proof, which encourages the emergence of a market around NFTs in a similar way to what happens with cryptocurrencies.

With the basis explained, we can move on to the games.

axie infinity

Axie Infinity Official Website

O axie infinity was created by Vietnamese startup sky mavis in 2018 and has gained popularity on the internet. Your rewards are directly linked to the blockchain. The game is even something like Pokémon, in which you collect, train and fight little monsters – but all based on NFT technology from the Ethereum network.



To play Axie Infinity, you first need to set up an in-game NFT compatible digital wallet and buy your first three little monsters in the game. marketplace. This first purchase is not what we can consider cheap, as it can exceed R$6,000 right from the start. Every Axie is an NFT, a unique pet that only you will have.

The Blockchain and Marketplace are required to buy your Axies

Aside from the fact that you pay a pretty high price for each Axie (the cheaper ones cost from US$400), the game is pretty much the same as we know. The player needs to pay attention to the characteristics of each little monster to have advantages in battles. Axies have four main characteristics: life, speed, skill and morals. Battles then take place on the three-vs-three card game system.

You can train your monsters and/or buy/trade more monsters, but prices vary a lot due to investment and of course the game investors. From there, it is the concept of supply and demand: the more currencies available, the lower the price and vice versa. Furthermore, we also cannot forget the high volatility over which the game currencies fluctuate.

Speaking of currency, this is the AXS which, in turn, can be exchanged for real money. From the battles with the little monsters and the advantages they can give, the player accumulates these coins to, at the right or convenient time, negotiate and sell them. It is also possible to earn money by creating axies, by mating two monsters, and selling them in-game; eliminating enemies and completing missions; and selling Small Love Potions (SLP).



Below, you can check the brief walkthrough to start playing Axie Infinity:

1 – Create a digital wallet in MetaMask: Download it from the official website, install the extension and click on it. On the screen that opens you will select “Create a new wallet” and follow the recommended steps. On the “Secure your wallet” screen, don’t forget to write down the exact order of your backup passphrase and then confirm it. It is she who will allow you to reach your Ethers and later buy your axies.

2 – Create a wallet in Ronin Wallet: here you will have to download another extension from the official website. An important warning is that Ronin does not have a mobile phone version, so discard any wallet that comes from this type of source. Again, also write down the passphrase words to confirm them later.

3 – Download Axie Infinity on the official website and install the game.

4 – Log in with your Ronin Wallet and enter your username.

5 – Log out of your previous wallet, log in with your MetaMask wallet and follow the steps.

6 – Done number 5, select the login with Ronin Wallet once more, go back to the dashboard and select “Set up e-mail & password”.

7 – go back to Mavis Hub and enter your registered email and password. On the main screen banner, click “Install” to start installing the game.

8 – After clicking on “Close” and “Play”, you won’t be able to play yet as you probably won’t have axies. So just buy your little monsters.

Axie Infinity is successful in Brazil, Philippines, USA and Venezuela.

Despite everything we’ve talked about so far, it’s also possible to play Axie Infinity free. The point is that your team will be rented. On the official website, you can enter the Scholarship link and rent some little monsters to play. Another detail is that the profits from battles will be divided: 60% of the money goes to the player and the other 40% to the owner of the little monsters.

Riding the good tide, according to Bacancy, a leading software company specializing in blockchain development, Axie Infinity’s native currency, the AXS, has risen more than 100,000% since its launch, making it one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. valued in the last 12 months. Also, currently Axie Infinity’s NFT is the most searched of 2021. The collection can be considered the most popular NFTs available, with a historic value of $3.06 billion and 1.06 million traders. The game has 1 million active users, the majority from the Philippines and, as we said at the beginning of this article, brings together the best of both worlds: have fun investing, with awareness, and even earning extra income.