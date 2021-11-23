B3 will allow rental of fixed income ETF shares as of today

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – B3 (B3SA3) began offering this Monday (22) the service of loaning shares of fixed income index funds (ETFs).

According to the Exchange, the objective is to expand and facilitate the performance of strategies by investors, encourage product trading and, consequently, provide greater liquidity to the secondary market.

As with any other asset available at B3, the loan dynamic relies on the intermediation of a broker and two investors: the one interested in lending the product (donator) and the one interested in renting this asset (borrower).

During the term of the contract, B3 temporarily transfers the assets of the donor investor to the borrower, who must pay the donor a previously agreed remuneration, according to the contracted term.

“With this launch, we want to develop the fixed income ETF market and expand the number of strategies with the product. The entry of quota loans will contribute to the product’s growth potential, enabling sales, hedging and arbitrage strategies, in addition to helping Market Makers to provide liquidity”, says Marcos Skistymas, superintendent of interest, currency and equities products from B3, in a note.

Fixed Income ETFs on the Stock Exchange

Fixed-income ETFs are gaining more and more space in the market, replicating the performance of indices that accompany public and private fixed-rate or inflation-linked bonds. The first product was launched on the Brazilian stock exchange in 2018.

In all, there are now seven fixed income ETFs traded on the B3, five of which are linked to the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). This is the case of “B5P211“, launched last year, which follows the evolution of the portfolio of papers with maturities of up to five years. The administration fee is 0.20% per year.

There are also two ETFs that monitor the evolution of the portfolio of inflation-linked securities with a term equal to or greater than five years (“IB5M11” and “B5MB11”), in addition to two others that replicate the general IMA-B (“IMAB11″ and ” IMBB11″) – made up of all securities that make up the public debt. Administration fees range from 0.20% to 0.25% pa

According to data from B3, the equity under management of these ETFs grew 10% in the last year, reaching approximately R$4.7 billion, with an average daily trading volume of R$8 million.

Among the Exchange’s initiatives to expand the product’s reach are the launch of the incentive program for the issuance of Fixed Income ETFs; the role of Market Maker in all ETFs and, since June 2020, the acceptance of Fixed Income ETF shares as collateral.

One of the product’s advantages is that it offers investors greater diversification for their portfolios, given that through the purchase of a single share, the investor is able to have access to several assets of the reference index (benchmark).

