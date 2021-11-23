Bars hope to resume summer sales of the most expensive beer – 11/23/2021 – Market

Consumers have returned to leaving home to consume beer and are spending more. With the advanced vaccination against Covid-19 and the number of deaths from the disease falling, the habits considered indulgences are taking place again in everyday life.

But summer 2022 will be more expensive beer. In late September, Ambev, the country’s largest brewer, owner of brands such as Skol, Brahma and Antarctica, announced an increase between 5% and 6% in the price of beers, including disposable packaging.

The bet of bars and restaurants should continue to be beers in 600 ml bottles, a traditional format in this type of establishment. Other formats of bottles and premium beverages in cans are also gaining space, but they should only appear in a complementary way.

“Everyone is very indebted, with the level of consumption still suffering a lot with weak employment and income”, says Percival Maricato, president of the state council of Abrasel-SP (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants of São Paulo), which justifies the predilection for 600 ml bottles.

Still, Maricato hopes that the movement will double in some establishments. “The pandemic also made people want to see each other again, to find each other,” he says.

In bars and restaurants, expectations for the months of November and December are for a full house, especially those open at night. The end of restrictions, the improvement in the numbers of the pandemic and the payment of the 13th salary are favorable factors for the movement of nightlife.

Eliana Cassandre, marketing director of Grupo Petrópolis, owner of Itaipava, believes that there will be a balance in beer consumption between bars and the supermarket (self-service). “The bar is an entertainment environment, from which people have been away for a long time, but now they are coming back to socialize, exchange ideas, see friends, experience new stories,” he says.

The brewery prepared releases for the end of the year. This Thursday (18), it presented in Salvador (BA) Itaipava 100% Malt, produced only with water, hops and barley malts. The launch comes in returnable bottles of 1 liter, 600 ml and 300 ml, cans of 269 ml, 350 ml (sleek) and 473 ml, in addition to long neck.