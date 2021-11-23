Battlefield 2042 gets one of the worst ratings on Steam

The troubled release of Battlefield 2042 made it one of the worst rated game on Steam in just under a week. The news about the game’s poor reception comes despite the product being one of the most played titles on the platform since its launch.

According to information published by Steam 250’s Hall of Shame, which ranks the games with the worst ratings ever on the platform, EA’s shooter is suffering from a disastrous launch, according to user ratings.

Currently ranked as the ninth game on Steam’s worst rated list, Battlefield 2042 had 30,000 negative ratings out of 42,000 overall ratings. Despite this, there are many people who still play the game.

According to SteamDB, Battlefield 2042 is second only to Halo Infinite in featured games over the past seven days and in player spikes. EA’s shooter also ranks 89th on the peak simultaneous player rankings, while the beta tops 54th.

Users who have posted negative reviews for the game cite multiple reasons, ranging from gameplay aspects to lack of in-game features. While many fans have expressed displeasure on Steam, a community member recently went to Reddit to show how many traditional Battlefield features are missing in 2042. The full list is quite extensive, with mentions of technical issues, lack of content regarding weapons and vehicles, and changes to the class system.

Amid poor ratings and negative feedback, Dice made changes to the game in order to improve the players’ experience. As the tweet below points out, last week the developer released an update to the game that it says will help “improve the stability of the server experience”.

Despite the turbulent release of Battlefield 2042, at least it wasn’t as troubled as Konami’s eFootball. The free-to-play football simulator was released with several issues, taking it to the top of Steam’s list of worst rated games in the Hall of Shame.

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

