Bayern Munich prepares offer to remove Pedri from Barcelona in January

Bayern Munich are keen to remove young midfielder Pedri from Barcelona. According to the ‘AS’ newspaper, the Germans are preparing a “bombistic” proposal to manage to take the winner of the Golden Boy 2021 award to Bavaria.

According to the Spanish daily, Bayern officials are willing to offer Barça more than the 80 million euros (R$504 million) paid to sign full-back Lucas Hernández, turning Pedri into the biggest signing in the club’s history.

Barcelona’s intention at the moment is to secure Pedri’s stay at the Camp Nou and, therefore, they must not yield to the interest of the Germans. The coolies even renewed Pedri’s contract in October until 2026. In addition, the player now has the highest severance penalty in football history, valued at 1 billion euros (BRL 6.38 billion).

What may weigh on when deciding whether to release the player or not for Bayern is the financial reality of Barça. The club is mired in debt, which has hindered its planning to fight for big things in football this season.

At just 18 years old, Pedri is one of the great revelations of Spanish football. He has 56 matches in the Barcelona shirt, having scored four goals and given six assists. He was also called up by the Spanish national team, where he played ten games.