Betrayed, Barbara has a fit and demands that her father fire Christian · TV News

Betrayed by Renato (Cauã Reymond) in the past, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will get revenge on Christian (Cauã Reymond) in the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol. . Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will demand that her father fire the faker from the family’s company in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The story will unfold with the arrival of Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre) to the plot. The woman will look for Christian/Renato to tell him that he is the father of her child and that the child asks a lot about him.

Shocked by this brother’s secret, Christian will try to get rid of the blonde, and will offer her money to disappear and never come back. Nicole (Ana Baird), however, will spoil the protagonist’s plans when she catches a conversation between him and Maria Fernanda.

The comedian will find out about the bastard son and pass the information on to Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão). The former model, in turn, will tell Túlio (Daniel Dantas) what she knows. The director of the Redentor supermarket chain hates Christian/Renato and wants to see him far away from the company in Santiago.

Thus, the ambitious will use the situation to dispatch his enemy at once. He will drop the bomb at a family dinner. Christian will go after his brother-in-law and attack him.

The protagonist will also try to talk to Barbara, but the rich girl will not want to talk to her husband. She will ask Santiago to fire the fake Renato from the family business. With no way out, the character played by José de Abreu will obey his daughter’s wish and get rid of the employee in the chapter next Saturday (27).

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

