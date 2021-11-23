Bil says Mileide made a mistake in going to the stall

Tonight, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Mileide Mihaile and Arcrebiano talked in the stall. The conversation started when Bil asked the girl why she wanted to go to the stall this week. The peon said that he wanted to leave Gui Araujo, with whom he has been falling out, at the headquarters, so that he can be the most voted pawn.

“You had to protect yourself, Mi. You didn’t think about that, no. If Bill [Araujo] go, will pull you [para a roça]”, said Bil. The pawn most voted for by the house can pull a participant from the stall to the farm.

“I also thought about this possibility. […] This week, I preferred to let the game happen. […] I preferred to take that risk.”, said the person.

“To take this risk without having set foot in the fields is [um risco] very large. Even more at that time of the championship”, evaluated the ex-BBB.

Mileide said that she prefers not to cower in front of Bill, but Arcrebiano insisted that she should have protected herself.

Yes, but I felt in my heart this week that I wanted to leave Guilherme to be voted. Regardless of whether he’s going to pull me or not. I want to hear why he pulled me. I want to see why he pulls me. And I will vote for him. Even at this point in the game I’m not going to back down. Mileide Mihaile

Bil only said that he “understood” his colleague’s side, and Wesley’s Safadão ex-wife complained that the conversation between the two was too vague, because the pawn wasn’t giving his opinion on the matter.

The ex-BBB reiterated that he does not agree with Mileide’s attitude and that, therefore, he did not want to discuss the matter. The girl said again that she wanted to follow her intuition and exposed the disagreements she had been having with Bill.

“I’m not an errand boy. I didn’t come here for that. Not for him, not for anyone. Even if it’s a friend of mine, a friend of mine, I’m not going to wipe out an attitude that I see is not cool “, said the former dancer.

The model, however, continued to disapprove of the confinement colleague’s position.

“This is not the time for you to feel it, Mileide. It’s time for you to run away from the countryside. You’re entering the top 10. You with a slip, any slip from the past, people will judge you in a land like this. […] Same thing as me, I had a lot of slips, a lot of friction,” Bil said.

Mileide showed to be sure of her decision and said that she still hasn’t regretted it.

I will give my opinion. It wasn’t a good choice for you, okay? I know you won’t agree, but it wasn’t a good choice for you to make this decision. It’s your game, it’s your decision. […] I respect your opinion, but I don’t agree. arcrebian

“I’m at peace. It’s anguish mixed with fear, but I’m at peace. I’m calm,” guaranteed the girl.

The two ended the conversation saying that the powers of the flame, conquered by Aline in the fire test, can still change the course of the field. Mileide went to bed with a sad and thoughtful expression.

