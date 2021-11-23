Bill Gates did not say mandatory vaccine would be the “solution” to depopulate the Earth

Post takes out of context an interview with the entrepreneur in 2010

Microsoft founder’s keynote speech was given long before the pandemic, that is, it has no relationship with Covid-19

Disinformation has been shared in anti-vaccine groups.

Anti-vaccination groups are sharing on social media a photo of a woman holding a newspaper displaying an alleged statement made by Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The disinformation piece says that 11 years ago the businessman would have defended the forced vaccination of the population as a solution to depopulate the land. The publication is fake.

“A shrewd woman holds a 2011 newspaper in her hands, which she has always kept. The paper says in black and white that Bill Gates will initiate ‘depopulation through forced vaccination’ because it will be the ‘greenest solution’. You can’t find this article anywhere else,” says a text that accompanies the image.

In the image, however, you can see the name of the Irish newspaper Sovereign Independent, with the headline: “Depopulation through forced vaccination: the carbon-free solution” — suggesting that Gates would have made such a statement, which is not true.

Misleading post circulates in several languages ​​and distorts a lecture given by the founder of Microsoft 11 years ago (Photo: Facebook/Reprodução)

O Yahoo! News searched the interviews and lectures given by the founder of Microsoft with the keywords: “vaccine”, “vaccination”, “immunization” and “health”. The report found a lecture by Gates, dated February 2010 on TEDx. At the conference, he spoke about society’s need to build innovative projects to eliminate carbon emissions on the planet.

The businessman also claims that the improvement in health services, such as access to vaccination, would directly interfere in family planning and could lead to a reduction in the rate of population growth. According to Gates’ reasoning, when a family has healthier and more successful heirs to support them in their old age, the parents would choose to have fewer children.

“First, we have the population. The world today has 6.8 billion people and it’s going to about 9 billion. And if we do an excellent job with new vaccines, health, reproductive health services, we can bring that down to maybe 10 or 15%. But we see an increase of about 1.3″, stated in an excerpt of the presentation.

The same subject has already been discussed several times by Bill Gates. In 2009, in your foundation’s annual letter, he stated, “Parents choose to have enough children to give them a big chance that several will survive to support them as they age. If the number of children who survive to adulthood increases, parents can reach that goal without having as many children.”

The content also circulates in other languages ​​and has already been denied by the Grass Fact Check, Reuters and India Today.