Bitcoin City: El Salvador bets on cryptocurrency and volcano for tax-free city experiment – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced on Saturday (20) plans to inaugurate Bitcoin City (Bitcoin City), a real city with houses, businesses, airport, port and rail service with an economy that will revolve entirely in around the cryptocurrency.

According to Bukele, city residents will not pay income, property, capital gains or payroll taxes. The tax will be applied only on services, with a rate of 10% – 5% to fund the municipality and the rest to the country’s Treasury.

It will be built in a circular shape around a square with a Bitcoin symbol. The plan is to create the new city at the base of the Conchagua volcano, whose energy would be used both to supply the city and to mine Bitcoin in a sustainable way. There is still no date for the start of the works.

“It’s an experiment in a free zone within the country”, says, from El Salvador, the cryptoactive sector businessman Rocelo Lopes. He watched closely as the audience celebrated Bukele’s performance of Bitcoin City.

“The country still needs to be educated about the usability of the cryptocurrency and what will be built. Most places still don’t get it. But cryptoactive entrepreneurs will soon have an address to live in”, he points out.

The project had no impact on the price of the cryptocurrency, which operates at a drop of around 3% at 1:30 pm today. However, the businessman believes that, once built, the city can serve as an inspiration for other governments.

“El Salvador and the project are small, what will really change will be when others copy this model. Brazil could carry out experiments like this, I think they are completely valid”, says Lopes.

The initiative will be financed with US$500 million from the issuance of debts by the government of El Salvador, backed by Bitcoin. Another $500 million is earmarked to buy more bitcoins.

The issuance of the first Bitcoin bonds, valued at US$ 1 billion, will be brokered by Blockstream, in partnership with the broker Bitfinex. According to Samson Mow, director of strategy at Blockstream, the bonds will be denominated in US dollars for 10 years and will initially pay 6.5% interest per year.

After a period of dressing (lock) five years, El Salvador will begin selling its holdings in cryptocurrencies and paying an additional dividend to bondholders. After 10 years, the annual percentage yield will be 146%, assuming Bitcoin hits $1 million over the next five years. “El Salvador will become the Singapore of Latin America,” said Mow.

