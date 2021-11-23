Bitcoin drops to $57,000 and Ethereum rival reaches Top 10

The market started the week with new general falls. Among the Top 10 cryptocurrencies, only Solana (SOL) registered a 2.76% increase in the last 24 hours. In general, the largest cryptocurrencies register falls of up to 4% this Monday (22).

On the other hand, Bitcoin (BTC) falls sharply, losing 3.26% of its value. As a result, the price of the largest cryptocurrency dropped to $57,202. Over the past seven days, the BTC correction has accumulated losses of 12.92% since the historic high of $69,000 was renewed.

Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency on the market, practically mirrored the results of the BTC. The price corrected 3.37% and reached a low of US$ 4,185 in the last 24 hours, while losses reached 12.05% in seven days.

Polkadot (DOT), the eighth largest cryptocurrency, also registered a strong drop, which fell 4.17% and reached US$ 39.88. The downward movement intensified despite the success of the first auction of parachains, won by Acala on November 20th. Since reaching a historic high surpassing $50, the DOT price has dropped 15.71%.

Avalanche falls but reaches Top 10

Avalanche (AVAX), one of ETH’s many rivals, was the biggest highlight of the last week, as its price rose 33.92% in this period. As a result, the AVAX token reached the 10th position and entered the Top 10 for a few moments, surpassing the cryptocurrency-meme Dogecoin (DOGE).

However, the AVAX did not have the strength to go against the market trend and, as of this writing, its price has dropped to $130.02, down 5.82% in 24 hours. The strong devaluation led AVAX to lose 10th position to DOGE again.

Finally, other cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and XRP also registered falls above 2%.

Scenery is bad, but there is still hope

Over the weekend, the BTC tried to resume the uptrend by retesting the 50-day moving average. However, the move was not successful and soon reverted to bearish. In relation to the short term, this scenario is worrying and bears pessimism. After all, has the BTC entered a downtrend?

For Bernardo Pascowitch, founder analyst at Yubb, the scenario is really not pretty. But the weekly chart is still bullish.

“Losing the 50 average, retesting as resistance and aiming down is not the most beautiful thing in the world. But on the weekly, we’re completely comfortable.”

Michaël van de Poppe says the market scenario points to a consolidation in the BTC price, which would be a positive sign. In this sense, the expected appreciation may occur in the first quarter of 2022 and will not only hit the BTC, but generate an altseason as well.

Read also: After falling more than 15% analyst points to where Bitcoin price will go

Also Read: CryptoBlades Expands Ecosystem for Avalanche Blockchain

Also Read: Analyst describes two foolproof rules for making money with Bitcoin