Bitcoin hits US$ 55,000 with FED announcement, SAND raises 40% and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – After an initially positive reaction to the news of Jerome Powell’s reappointment as chairman of the Federal Reserve (FED), the central bank of the United States, Bitcoin (BTC) underwent another fall amid widespread profit taking among the main digital currencies in the market.

During the night, the asset price reached around US$ 55,300 in some brokers, following the low performance of the futures market on the US exchanges. Earlier in the morning, digital assets rose again and tried to return to the level of $57,000, still far from the main resistance in the range of $60,000 to $61,000, according to some analysts.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

For specialists heard by InfoMoney During the first live of Cripto+ Week, there is currently an expressive movement of profit taking by large investors in the Asian market, which would explain the great volatility of cryptocurrency during the night.

The moment is not viewed with pessimism, as the rally of Bitcoin and other cryptos in October would be enough to justify the current profit-taking. In favor of cryptocurrency are the high demand demonstrated by the number of active addresses on the network, which is close to 400 million, and by the pace of adoption, with recent examples in El Salvador and Brazil.

In this context, in the view of technical analysts, maintaining the price above US$ 53,000 would still keep the cryptoactive’s high structure unshakeable, although reducing the chances of new highs for this year – especially the more enthusiastic projections of US$ 100 thousand in the short term.

One of the indications that the market remains healthy despite the momentary low of some assets is the pace of appreciation of other cryptocurrencies. The highlights of the day are once again the cryptos linked to the concept of metaverse and which came into gear mainly after Facebook announced its name change to Meta.

Decentraland (MANA) is up 12.6% today to $4.13, and The Sandbox (SAND) soars nearly 40% on the day, hitting $5.40 this morning.

Investors interested in taking advantage of the wave of growth in the cryptocurrency sector will be able to check out the main expert recommendations for building a crypto portfolio, and discover the advantages of each allocation modality, from direct purchase to indirect exposure via ETF, on the second day Crypto+ Week, which takes place today at 5:30 pm.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 56,783.67 -0.4% Ethereum (ETH) $4,165.44 -0.6% Binance Coin (BNB) $572.86 +0.6% Solana (SOL) $214.02 -1.3% Cardano (ADA) $1.04 -0.2%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours The Sandbox (SAND) $5.40 +38.3% Amp (AMP) US$ 0.064533 +24.6% Elrond (EGLD) $541.02 +14.7% Decentraland (MANA) $4.13 +12.6% Crypto.com Coin (CRO) US$0.756447 +11.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Flow (FLOW) $13.01 -9.7% Stacks (STX) $2.04 -8.8% Nexus (NEXUS) $2.64 -6.2% Iota (MIOTA) $1.40 -6.0% Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) $121.94 -5.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 59.00 -4.51% BTCN Hashdex (BITH11) BRL 75.50 -3.2% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 67.20 -7.39% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 19.90 -3.39% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 16.60 -5.68%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (23):

El Salvador’s foreign debt rises with announcement of Bitcoin-backed securities

The announcement of a Bitcoin City and especially the issuance of government bonds guaranteed with reserves in Bitcoin does not seem to do well for the external debt of El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt cryptocurrency as its official currency.

The country’s US dollar-denominated bonds tumbled to an all-time low of US$0.644 on Monday (22), well below the US$1.10 recorded in April this year, when the digital currency reached a then-high of US$64 thousand.

The retreat comes amid fears that the country is isolating itself and reducing the chances of receiving contributions from development funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The entity is strongly against the adoption of digital currency, and naturally would not look favorably on issuing crypto-backed securities.

A month after the announcement that Bitcoin would become legal tender in the country, in June, the risk agency Moody’s downgraded the ratings of long-term Salvadoran bonds issued in foreign currency. The report specifically cited the decision to adopt the digital asset as an indicator of weak governance.

One-third of hedge fund managers plan to invest in cryptocurrencies, poll says

About a third (31%) of hedge fund managers, 24% of alternative investors and 13% of private equity managers plan to add cryptocurrencies to their portfolios in the next one to two years, according to a survey by Ernst & Young.

According to the study, most managers of the world’s largest funds, with more than $10 billion under management, said they had plans to enter the cryptocurrency sector. Only 7% said they or their companies already have “crypto-related assets” in their portfolios.

The number points out that, although analysts point to institutional capital as the main driver of the rally that made Bitcoin triple in price from December 2020 to April 2021, there are still few managers who have already adopted the digital currency to diversify the assets of customers.

Among those who already have exposure to cryptocurrencies, the most popular types of investment are derivatives (futures or options) and investments in private blockchain companies.

Vasco launches NFT portal in partnership with Binance

Vasco da Gama debuts in the NFTs market with the launch of a new NFTs portal with digital items that recall the club’s history of anti-racist struggle, through a reinterpretation of the Historical Response in an Afrofuturist aesthetic, in honor of Awareness Day Negra, celebrated on November 20th.

The special series of NFTs, launched in partnership with Binance and BrasilNFT, is called “Mirror… from 1924 to the future!” and brings five digital arts in NFT. The project was conceived by Helio Ricardo Rainho, Ethnographer and Master in History and Cultural Goods, and by the visual artist Juan Calvet.

“Increasingly we see an interesting movement in football clubs that are entering the crypto universe. We understand how the fight against racism is extremely important on the global stage, so to see Vasco da Gama using the power of blockchain technology to spread this message is very gratifying” says Mayra Siqueira, general manager of Binance in Brazil.

The arts and series of the NFTs will be published on the official channels of Vasco, BrasilNFT and Binance and will be available for purchase on the website.

(With Blomberg and Fortune)

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related