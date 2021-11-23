Bitcoin: Mercado Pago now works as a cryptocurrency wallet

The Mercado Livre ecommerce platform is investing heavily in the universe of cryptocurrencies. This Monday (22), Brazilian consumers were given the option of using the Mercado Pago digital payment application to buy, sell and store digital currencies, according to the company’s CEO, Marcos Galperin.

According to the Bloomberg, the initiative aims to expand the company’s line of financial products, currently considered the largest in Latin America in terms of market value. The vice president of Mercado Pago, Túlio Oliveira, explained to the website that the service was made available in early November, initially for a select group of customers.

Bitcoin safe

“We took the time to study and learn before deciding to enter the cryptocurrency market. This has the potential for transformation ahead and opens a new path for us”, said the executive. According to him, the function will now be implemented more widely in several Latin American markets.

The “crypto-adventure” of Mercado Livre began in May, when the marketplace decided, as a treasury strategy, to buy US$ 7.8 million (R$ 43.6 million) in Bitcoin. At the time, the company clarified that it would account for the value as an intangible asset of indefinite duration.

Oliveira points out that, at this first moment, customers will still not be able to use their cryptocurrencies to pay directly for product purchases, that is, the Mercado Livre app will work, for now, only as a safe for you to deposit your digital “coins” from BRL 315 thousand.