Black Friday 2021: 18 TV models to buy on this date – Technology

Close your eyes for a moment and think of a house without a TV in the living room or bedrooms. Hard, isn’t it? Although there are some exceptions, it is really rare to find, in recent years, homes that do not have at least one television set for the entertainment of family or friends.

Today’s TVs have more and more technology and are some of the most sought after products by Brazilians during Black Friday Brasil. That’s because they are the main way for people to have fun, get emotional, cheer for their favorite team or follow that soap opera of the heart.

Electronic items are among the most wanted on Black Friday 2021

According to a survey by the media platform Criteo for the TechTudo website, for example, sales of these products increased 21% in 2020 compared to 2019, with TVs and cell phones being the most sold items.

Even with crisis, search for TVs increased in 2021

Even in times of crisis and pandemic due to coronavirus, TV sales grew at that time. According to a survey by consulting firm GFK, segment revenues increased 16% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Check out the TV releases to keep an eye on during Black Friday

2021 arrived bringing many TV launches from different brands with cutting edge technology and design, which will certainly be a success on Black Friday, which takes place on November 26th. Samsung, for example, launched Neo QLED, MICROLED and Lifestyle screens and LG launched the smallest OLED panel, with 48 inches.

The 9 Best Smart TVs to Buy on Black Friday 2021

Smart TVs are great for those who like to be connected to the main streaming services. Check out some options below:

1) Samsung T5300 LED 40″

The Smart TV Samsung T5300 has technology that makes the image with more brightness and contrast. In addition, the model allows you to access your music, movies, news, games and social networks on a single screen, with the TIZEN operating system.

Samsung's Smart TV Led is even on sale at Shop Outlet's Black Week.

(Photo: Playback/ Samsung)

2) Britnia BTV32G70N5CBLH LED HD 32″

Of Brazilian origin, this model offers technology and quality with access to the best streaming services, cell phone screen mirroring and connection to cell phone, tablet, notebook or PC via HDMI cable.

(photo: Reproduction / Britnia)

3) Philco PTV40G60SNBL LED Full HD 40″

This model is perfect for those looking for a good value for money, as it offers good quality at a cheaper price. Philco TV has access to the best streaming services, Full HD technology and three HDMI inputs at your disposal.

(photo: Reproduction / Philco)

4) AOC 32S5295/78G LED HDR 32″

This model also offers technology, great contrast and vivid colors at an affordable price! The 32S5295/78G from AOC has access to YouTube and Netflix already on the remote, as well as HDR image on a 32” LED screen.

(photo: Reproduction / AOC)

5) TCL S6500 LED 32″

With Android TV technology, this 32-inch model has Google Assistant voice assistant, Google Play Store for downloading apps, Chromecast for mobile media mirroring, HD screen with 60 Hz refresh rate, HDR image for high playback contrast and two HDMI inputs.

(photo: Reproduction / TCL)

6) TCL 55P715 LED 55″

With Android TV technology, this model also has a Google Assistant voice assistant and Google Play Store for downloading applications. Plus, it offers HDR and Micro Dimming for high-contrast images, multi-device connectivity, and custom programming creation.

(photo: Reproduction / TCL)

7) Semp 43S5300 LED 43″

With Android TV technology, this model also features Google Assistant voice assistant, Google Play Store for downloading apps, Chromecast for cell-phone media mirroring, two HDMI inputs, Google-integrated remote control and six image modes: dynamic, standard , smart HDR, sport, cinema and games.

(photo: Reproduction / Always)

8) Philips Series 6000 LED 65″

This model has state-of-the-art features such as Dolby Vision/Atmos, HDR 10+ and Ambilight system, which are LED lights that illuminate the sides of the TV. In addition, the device has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Android TV and three HDMI inputs.

(photo: Reproduction/Philips)

9) Always HDR 50SK8300 LED 50″

With Android TV technology, this model also has a Google Assistant voice assistant, Google Play Store for downloading applications and Chromecast for mobile media mirroring. Furthermore, it has a 60 Hz refresh rate, three HDMI and HDR inputs for high contrast images.

(photo: Reproduction / Always)

The 9 Best 4K TVs to Buy on Black Friday 2021

4K TVs are ideal for those who don’t do without great image and sound quality. Check out some options below:

1) LG UN7300 43″

With 43 inches and 4K image, this LG model has artificial intelligence and LG ThinQ technology, which allows you to control the device through virtual assistants and control other devices in the house through the TV. Also, you can use your cell phone as a remote control with the LG TV Plus app.

(photo: Reproduction/LG)

2) TCL P715 55″

With Android TV technology, this model also features Google Assistant voice assistant, Google Play Store for downloading applications, Chromecast for mobile media mirroring and connectivity through voice command devices. In addition, the TV also has Dolby Audio, Bluetooth connection, USB and HDMI inputs and lighting control.

(photo: Reproduction / TCL)

3) Samsung TU8000 50″

With Crystal UHD processor and Tizen operating system, this TV allows control by voice commands with virtual assistants and has HDR10, Dolby Digital, Bluetooth and USB and HDMI inputs.

(Photo: Playback/ Samsung)

4) LG OLED Evo G1 55″

Quite a TV for anyone who appreciates picture quality! It features Google Assistant, Alexa, and LG ThinQ AI, in addition to all the familiar features of LG devices.

(photo: Reproduction/LG)

5) Samsung Neo QLED QN900A 75″

With Mini LED panel technology and Upscaling intelligence, this model has high image quality and infinite edge, which offers a unique modernity to the design. In addition, it also features Sound in Motion Pro technology, which tracks the movement of objects in the scene.

(Photo: Playback/ Samsung)

6) TCL QLED X915 75″

At 75 inches, the TCL X915 features QLED and Dolby Vision technologies, a built-in camera for video calls and a soundbar with Dolby Atmos. With Android TV technology, this model also has a Google Assistant voice assistant.

(photo: Reproduction / TCL)

7) LG 55UM761 55″

This model has a Smart Magic remote control compatible with LG’s ThinQ AI technology, which allows demand by voice command. The device’s frequency is 120Hz, the LED IPS screen and the sound has a power of 20W.

(photo: Reproduction/LG)

8) Samsung UN55RU7100 55″

This model has Upscalling technologies, which handles images to be displayed in 4K, HDR Premium, which increases the brightness and contrast of images, and RGB, which increases the quality of colors.

(Photo: Playback/ Samsung)

9) TCL P8M 50″

This model has good value, great design and easy handling. It has Android TV operating system, with voice command from Google Assistant and all the benefits of Google that you already know. In addition, it has a frequency of 120 frames per second and Dolby Audio technology with a good incidence of bass.