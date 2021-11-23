Black Friday 2021: is it possible to get discounts with high inflation? See tips | Black Friday 2021

In addition to the effort to give credibility to the date of promotions, with effective discounts that attract consumers, retailers will have to dodge the persistent advance in prices and the rise in interest rates, which make credit more expensive and reduce consumption.

ALL ABOUT BLACK FRIDAY 2021

According to Edu Neves, CEO of Reclame Aqui, this year consumers are not believing that it will be possible to find large discounts due to inflation.

“A survey carried out by Reclame Aqui shows that the consumer is incredulous that he will have a discount in a scenario in which he is seeing the price increase every week. We can see that this price, which is closely linked to people’s daily lives, such as fuel, gas and energy, generates a perception of crisis much faster than when there is an increase in the price of products. So the consumer will come in with very low confidence, it is not just a perception that he will not buy because there is not enough discount, but because he is already afraid of spending on non-essential products”, he says.

For Fabio Bentes, chief economist at the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), with the high inflation scenario, it will be much more challenging for retailers to be able to give the discount that consumers expect.

According to him, the current inflation scenario is very different from last year, when the index closed 2020 at 4.52%. With that, he predicts that sales should grow, but not at the same pace as in recent years, despite the growth in the participation of e-commerce in the retail sector, mainly as a result of the pandemic.

“There will be a discount this year, but the date of promotions will be more challenging. The consumer will compare with last year’s price and will see that there is no effective discount. Therefore, it won’t have that consumption appeal of past editions”, says Bentes.

CNC’s chief economist points out three factors that add difficulties for this year’s Black Friday. “It is very difficult for consumers to avoid the increase in electricity, fuel and food. The exchange rate has been rising and the real has been devaluing, many products assembled in Brazil have imported components, others come directly from abroad, which exposes an additional difficulty in trade. And there is credit enhancement. The interest rate for consumers today is the highest since June 2020, at around 40% a year”, he says.

The inflationary question returns when it comes to whether the discounts are really worth it. For Neves, the issue of price makeup may once again be a subject that will dominate Black Friday this year.

“The issue of the company having to give a discount and the rise in prices can make the consumer distrust makeup. For example, he’s seeing the price of TV going up because of inflation. The value that was R$ 4 thousand jumped to R$ 4,5 thousand until reaching R$ 5 thousand. Then the company gives 30% off. So he will see that the price has risen over the months,” he explains.

“Companies will say that it went up because of inflation. He will say that it went up because companies are dishonest and, therefore, discounts are unrealistic.”

For Bentes, the fact that inflation has been at 10% in the last 12 months, 5% discounts can attract the most unsuspecting consumer, mainly because of the appeal that Black Friday exerts on consumption.

“A video game device that costs BRL 2,000, with a 5% discount is BRL 100 less, so the consumer can have the impetus to consume that item.”

The economist warns that if a product has gone up 10% in the last 40 days, the chance of having an effective discount decreases.

A CNC study shows that this year the discounts should cover fewer products precisely because of the high prices in the country. Headsets, women’s perfume, moisturizing cream, sunscreen and suntan lotion and bluetooth speakers are the products with the greatest chances of having effective discounts. Video game consoles and electronic games have the smallest chances.

“Let’s assume that on Black Friday, gasoline, instead of costing R$ 7, will be sold at R$ 6.50. Many people would consume gasoline thinking that in a week it would cost R$7 again. There was no effective discount because the gasoline 40 days ago was costing R$ 6.50”, he explains.

For him, even the consumer does not have the effective discount, he will see an opportunity to consume that product he is needing. Even if the product is priced higher than last year, due to inflation, it can be seen as a chance of having that product, even if there was no effective discount. In addition, he chooses to buy because he thinks that next month the price will be higher.

“In the case of gasoline, there was no discount compared to last year, it certainly wouldn’t have discounted the price of 40 days ago, even so people would consume this product because they know that when Black Friday ends, it will return to the original price.”

The two experts point out that the apparel sector will be the main highlight of this year’s Black Friday in terms of discounts.

“The segment has higher margins and has to predict stranding. Because it is very bad to become a collection without having spawned, so there must be more aggressive promotions”, says Neves.

“It is a segment that has not yet recovered from the pandemic, it has to rotate, it has to make volume and for that it will not pass on this increase in inflation to the final consumer in full. This can increase the probability of the consumer to find effective discounts of 10% or 15%”, points out Bentes.

Neves is also betting on discounts on household appliances and accessories related to clothing and electronics, such as computers and smartphones.

The consumer electronics segment is heavily contaminated by the rise of the dollar, which can greatly affect discounts, warns Bentes.

“To be able to give a discount, you have to sacrifice the profit margin and be less exposed to the exchange rate. If you directly import a product, if the exchange rate goes up by 10%, the retailer will have to raise the same percentage in the final price of the product. The clothing, cosmetics and food sectors, on the other hand, are less exposed to the variation of the dollar than the electronics”, explains the economist.

In addition, according to Bentes, Black Friday is a possibility to lower the stock to resume industry orders and for Christmas. This is more difficult in consumer durables retail, because it takes a certain time to receive merchandise, even more so in the context of the pandemic. In the case of non-durable consumer goods, such as food and clothing, it is possible to lower the inventory on Black Friday to receive more merchandise for Christmas.

Freight x high fuel

Shipping weighs heavily on the cost of online purchases – it can represent up to 40% of the final price. And can high fuel prices influence the final price of products?

According to the CEO of Reclame Aqui, the first thing the consumer looks at is the price of the product. Then he puts the zip code to find the shipping. “So the company should not increase the price of the product because it will lose a lot in the first decision. The second decision is freight, and the consumer is a little smarter”, he says.

For Neves, what should be evaluated by the companies is whether it is worth transferring the whole issue of high fuel prices to freight. For him, companies will try to hold this freight issue as much as possible, because in e-commerce it represents a large portion of the product’s cost.

“It could be that one company gets cheaper shipping than the other, but I think they will charge much more to deliver faster. So there should be an average freight that won’t be that high, but the one to arrive the same day or the next day will probably go up a lot. This faster shipping is linked to a need. So the consumer’s anxiety can count against him and it may be that some stores shift to this short-term freight much of their profit”, says the CEO of Reclame Aqui.

Bentes recalls that inflation is concentrated in fuel prices. If the price of a product is more or less the same at retailers, whoever delivers it earlier and cheaper has an advantage. This makes it difficult for those who migrated to online retail because of the pandemic, especially small businesses.

Is Black Friday the new Christmas?

Neves bets that Black Friday purchases will be the same as Christmas, also influenced by the inflationary factor. “This year will be a wave of shopping only, who bought, bought, who sold, sold, so the consumer who buys on Black Friday won’t buy later. It will be the end of the year purchase and will be essential genres. In addition, impulse buying will be extremely rare”, he predicts.

Bentes considers that Christmas is still the most important commemorative date in commerce. “Black Friday, for having this feature online, tends to move much less than Christmas, because in the interior of Brazil, that small street retail is quite busy at Christmas”, says the economist.

Bentes points out that Black Friday is the date that has grown the most in commerce, but it will still take a long time to get closer to Christmas or Mother’s Day. “It will need a new generation of consumers who prioritize online shopping. This is because most people still prefer physical retail”, he observes.

Tips to take advantage of the Black Friday of inflation

See Edu Neves’ tips

Only buy if the discount is effective and if you really need the product. If it’s 10% or 15% off, you can buy it because it’s a real discount.

If the discount is really good on Black Friday, don’t postpone your purchase until around Christmas.

If you don’t need the product, even if it’s more expensive down the road, you’ll be spending your money on something you don’t need, in a scenario where inflation is rising, your income is tighter and you’ll need savings more than ever.

If the person is buying something for themselves and not as a gift, it might be worth waiting for the January sale.

Before buying, research the company’s reputation on social media or Complain Here.

When the discount environment is bad, scammers offer deals that serious companies can’t give because they won’t deliver the product. Double be careful with ads on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.

Fast delivery shipping is more expensive. Try to use a cheaper, longer term modality. If the company has a good reputation, it will resolve possible delivery delays.

See Fabio Bentes’ tips