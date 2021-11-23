Black Friday 2021: see the best times to find promotions on the day before and on the event

GONÇALVES (MG) — You won’t need to wait for the morning of this Friday (26) to have access to the most popular promotions on the sexta-feira Negra.

The most awaited shopping movement of the year has been anticipating, with each edition, its package of offers to hook consumers who research a lot and know what they are going to buy.

A study carried out by Promobit, a platform specializing in promotions and discounts, points out that, from 6 pm on this Thursday (25), it will already be possible to find many promotions.

The survey indicates that shopkeepers should still wait for the early morning of Friday to spawn their offers, but this expected amount should represent less than 1/3 of anticipated promotions.

To reach this conclusion, Promobit evaluated the times when more “real” offers were made public in the last three editions of Black Friday in the country.

Promobit’s database is fed by the platform’s 1.9 million users, by price comparison tools and through official promotions announcements issued by companies participating in Black Friday.

“Anticipating offers is a strategy used by retailers to work on the brand, reactivate the base and get away from that heavy competition”, says Fabio Carneiro, CEO of Promobit.

Carneiro emphasizes that the pace of anticipation of offers will not be restricted to the eve of the event. The “Black November”, a phenomenon that has been making the entire 11th month of the year a showcase for offers, is already a reality. “It will then be worth comparing if on Black Friday the promotions announced on this one have improved”, he says.

Promobit considers in its survey that Black Friday will start at 19:00 (GMT) on Thursday and will extend until the end of the day of Monday (29), “because it is common for promotions to appear during the weekend, ending only on Cyber ​​Monday”, says Carneiro.

“Cyber ​​Monday”, which, in loose translation, means “Cyber ​​Monday”, was made official in the United States, in 2005, as a sales strategy through e-commerce to burn inventory and circulate products, such as electronics and computer items that were not sold on Black Friday.

what to expect from friday

The concentration of offer announcements varies widely from year to year on Friday. In 2019, Promobit says that promotions were evenly distributed throughout the day, with fewer ads at the turn.

In 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a large volume of offers between 10 am and 3 pm, with peaks close to midnight.

This year, the distribution of offers will depend on the results of sales made from 6 pm on Thursday to 1 am on Friday, “Black Friday’s golden time”, says Carneiro.

The Promobit executive emphasizes that companies’ strategies are updated in real time so as not to leave the biggest and best promotions without a buyer.

“The best discounts end very quickly. Knowing that, generally, promotions happen with greater incidence in certain time bands, the consumer can be more strategic”, says Carneiro.

Each product with its “hot” time

The Promobit study also points out the trend towards better promotion times, for different types of products.

In the fashion segment, consumers may even go to bed earlier. Those looking for women’s clothing and shoes will have many opportunities to offer at 9:00 pm on Thursday, which may extend until 10:00 pm, with new ad peaks at 9:00 pm on Friday.

For those who are going to pan for men’s clothes and shoes, the expected movement may be almost identical to that of women, compared to last year. In 2019, the biggest peaks in offers occurred at 11:00 am on Thursday and midnight. This year, the Promobit study reinforces that, because of doubt, “it’s worth entering [nos sites] in the morning and return at 9 pm”.

Smartphone purchases will be most successful between 11 pm on Thursday and 2 am on Friday. Among the IT items (includes PCs, notebooks and peripheral products), the peaks will vary between 19:00 on Thursday and 2:00 on Friday.

People looking for a new TV, headphones and speakers will be more successful in finding deals at the turnaround from Thursday to Friday, “but we recommend getting in at 10pm on Thursday,” says Promobit.

Regarding home appliances, the offers are widely distributed between Thursday and Friday. In previous years, according to Promobit, there were peaks during midnight, but “this may or may not be the best time [neste ano]”.

The games category was considered the most “unpredictable” and may or may not have peaks at midnight, concentrating more promotions on Thursday or Friday.

Black Friday will be, therefore, a game that will depend on strategy and a lot of attention so that the pocket doesn’t get beaten out of the shopping spree.

“Due to the scarcity of products to manufacture certain items, the high dollar and inflation, consumers will not find prices as much better as they saw at the beginning of the year. It’s worth researching the price variation of the desired item in the last three months so as not to get frustrated”, recommends Carneiro.

assemble your strategy

Product category Hours with more discounts (25) Times with more discount (the 26th) Hours with more discount (the 27th) Women’s fashion and shoes between 9 pm and 10 pm at 9 am; and between 9 pm and 10 pm at 7 am and at 10 pm Men’s fashion and shoes between 9 pm and 10 pm between 9 pm and 10 pm between 9 pm and 11 pm Smartphones, tablets and phones from 23h at 1 pm; and between 10 pm and 11 pm at 1 am; at 3 pm; and at 10 pm Computers (PCs and notebooks) from 23h between 7pm and 9pm between 0:00 to 2:00; and 9 am to 11 am Electronics, Audio and Video from 23h at 10 am; and between 8 pm and 11 pm at midnight Home appliances variable at 12:00; and between 8 pm and 11 pm at 0h; and at 14h Games variable at 2 pm and at 9 pm at 14h

