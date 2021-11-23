Black Friday: 6 Consumer Rights You Need to Know for Good Shopping

SAO PAULO — This year marks the 11th edition of the sexta-feira Negra in Brazil and some recommendations have been valid since 2011 for consumers, such as knowing their rights to enjoy the date without headaches.

Expectations are high in billing, but with lower average spending: virtual stores should move R$ 6.38 billion just 24 hours on Friday (26) of Black Friday, 25% increase over last year , according to a study by the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABComm). The average ticket should be BRL 620, according to survey estimates, while last year it was BRL 668.70.

If you’re among the group of people thinking about shopping in this issue, you need to be aware of some of the rights you have as a consumer in order to protect yourself from scams, abusive practices, and promotions that aren’t worth it.

O InfoMoney contacted consumer agencies such as Procon-SP and Idec, as well as Leonardo Waterman, a lawyer specializing in consumer crimes, to list the client’s main rights. Check it out below.

1. Right of repentance

Every consumer has up to 7 days from receiving a product to withdraw from a purchase without any justification or penalty. This is true even if the object is unsealed or unpackaged. In this case, the customer is entitled to receive the value back in full and the term starts from the delivery of the product.

The rule also applies to when the buyer does not receive it within the stipulated delivery period, he has up to seven days to regret it and ask for the money back.

It is noteworthy that even if the store declares that it has a different exchange or return policy at the time of sale, the consumer is guaranteed the right to repent within seven days.

2. Right to transparent information

Provided for in the Consumer Protection Code (CDC), the buyer is entitled to information with correct specification of quality, quantity, characteristics, composition, price and risks that certain products or services present. The supplier is obliged to clearly clarify any point requested.

In addition, according to Procon, the products displayed in the shop windows must present the spot price and, if sold in installments, the total in installments, the monthly and annual interest rates, as well as the value and number of installments.

If the customer does not find the information in a transparent way, he can file a complaint with Procon.

3. Don’t deal with false advertising

Price makeup, or applying false discounts, is a known practice, but the consumer needs to be careful. The maneuver is illegal and features misleading advertising.

The practice can and should be denounced: it is a crime provided for as misleading advertising in § 1 of article 37 of the CRC.

Consumers who observe that they were deceived into paying for a product that was sold at a false discount, the known 50% of double, can report the store and take appropriate legal action. O InfoMoney has already produced an article explaining what is possible to do.

Anyway, it is very important that the consumer research and be extra careful when looking for promotions.

4. Exchange of defective product

The product supplier is responsible for “repairing damages caused to consumers by defects arising from the design, manufacture, construction, assembly, formulas, handling, presentation or packaging of their products, as well as for insufficient or inadequate information about their use and risks”, according to the CDC.

Therefore, the consumer who finds any manufacturing defect in the product can complain within 30 days for non-durable products (perishables) and 90 days for durable products.

It is worth remembering that if the consumer discovers a hidden defect, that is, one that was observed later, but which already accompanied the product in a non-visible way, the deadline for the complaint starts from the moment the problem becomes evident by the consumer. In cases like this, the parties can agree on a period between seven and 180 days to repair the defect.

5. Delivery guarantee

Black Friday usually has a very large flow of purchases, and delays in product deliveries have been observed more than once in recent editions. But it is worth remembering that the stores must guarantee the delivery of the product within the agreed deadline and informed to the customer.

According to the CDC, not delivering the product within the period outlined above means that the seller has failed to comply with the offer and may be penalized with indemnity payment.

If the product is delayed, the consumer has three options:

request the forced fulfillment of the delivery;

withdraw from the purchase with full refund of the amount;

or purchase another similar product.

The specialists’ recommendation is that the consumer always saves, registers or prints the delivery date on the screen, for example, to have proof that the initial promise was a number of days, which was not fulfilled. In physical stores, the alternative is to ask the seller to note the deadline on the invoice, in this way it is possible to question the company about the deadline.

6. Right to receive the product if there is cancellation due to lack of stock

The lack of goods in stock with the consequent cancellation of delivery after completion of the purchase is considered an abusive practice – since if the seller made the sale, it is his responsibility to make the delivery. Article 35 of the CRC says that the buyer can demand the forced fulfillment of the seller obrigaçãos obligation.

The customer can then request delivery of the product even for a later period, accept an equivalent product or request a refund of the amount paid.

What to do in case of a problem?

If you face problems during the date, Idec recommends that the consumer contact the supplier directly first, expose the situation and demand a resolution.

“For this, Idec provides several guidelines and letter models so that you can amicably claim a solution”, says the note from the agency.

Read too:

If even so, it is not enough to resolve the situation, the consumer can file the complaint with Procon or file a lawsuit with the JEC (Special Civil Court) for small claims.

Procon-SP shared a list of recommendations for the consumer to pay attention to:

Make a list of the product you need and set a spending limit in order to avoid spending more than anticipated;

Note the delivery time and find out in advance about the company’s exchange policy;

The shipping cost is also something to watch out for – if the cost is too high, the promotional price may not be worth it;

When making purchases on websites, you must be aware if there is a change in the price initially informed (from the initial offer, through placing the product in the cart until payment).

