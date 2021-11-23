Boca Rosa’s husband enjoys ballads with women and fans point out betrayal | celebrities

Instagram Bianca Andrade and Fred

Bianca Andrade, better known as Boca Rosa, started the day among the most talked about topics on Twitter. That’s because a video of her husband, Fred Unimpedidos, dancing with three women at a club in Qatar, went viral on social media. According to Galo Intruso’s Instagram profile, the images would be from the last Sunday (21).

“I don’t know why the surprise, where Fred supposedly betrayed Boca Rosa [Bianca Andrade]. They always made it clear that they had an open relationship, in which he can be with whomever he wants. [Inclusive homens], and she can have whoever she wants [inclusive mulheres]. Everything happened when the boy [Fred] he went to a resort and a lot of people, in addition to his friends, saw him at the pool with a girl in her twenties. He was pretty loose all over and wanting himself. Afterwards, they both went to the bedroom”, wrote the page in question, in the caption of the post.

Despite the images circulating on the networks Fred hasn’t kissed anyone. On Twitter, fans believe the boy, who went to Qatar for work, has cheated on his wife. Check reactions collected on the platform.

is it possible that Fred betrayed his pink mouth man, isn’t there a good man in this world????? does Murilo have something to tell me 😡😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬 — beca (@xiurebeca) November 23, 2021

Fred betrayed his pink mouth, imagine what a sad life the hot beautiful girl betrayed by a white man with an ugly dread to crlh weird – Marcos. (@crfmarkuique) November 23, 2021

Hey hahaha, her pink mouth almost betrayed her fiance on the bbb, karma comes woah — I love Roger Guedes 123 (@twoverso) November 23, 2021

pink mouth and fred is living proof that a hot babe cant give morals to the ugly he starts treating you as if the ugly were you — beatriz • 4 days (@njxbea) November 23, 2021

I don’t date anymore, if the hot girl with the pink mouth is being betrayed, master this cricket cape here, God forbid — Pamela (@pamelassantiago) November 23, 2021

It is noteworthy that, as mentioned on the page Galo Instruso, the commitment was always something fluid in the relationship between Bianca Andrade and Fred Desimpedidos. Before getting married, the two had an open relationship. After the wedding and the arrival of Chris, the artists’ eldest son, they continued to preach an idea of ​​”free love”. In an interview with Uol, in October 2021, the two addressed the issue.

“One of our virtues is that we talk a lot. They were both “crazy” and to “arrest” the other, in a good sense, it had to be done gradually. If not, it would be a very sudden change”, he said Fred. “These are phases. We have to know how to respect each other. At the time, neither of them wanted a relationship, but they always loved each other a lot. This is free love: not fitting into a box imposed by society. It’s loving our way, no to hold onto nothing. We want the complete opposite of one holding onto the other. It’s not about holding onto, its about filling,” added the influencer.





