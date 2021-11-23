Bolsonaro Enacts Punishment Law for Offenses During Trial – News

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, this Monday (22), a bill that increases the punishment for those who disrespect or embarrass victims and witnesses throughout the stages of a judicial process.

The proposal modifies the wording of the Penal Code to expand the penalty of the crime of coercion in the course of the process, which is characterized when there is the use of violence or serious threat in order to favor one’s own or others’ interests. The current punishment, which is imprisonment of one to four years and a fine, will be increased from one-third to one-half if the process involves a crime against sexual dignity.

The PL was formulated in 2020, after the case of the digital influencer Mariana Ferrer. She was the target of insults and humiliation by the accused’s lawyer during a court hearing, in which she claimed to have been a victim of sexual violence. The Chamber approved the proposal in March of this year, and the Senate, in October.

The legislative proposal also establishes the duty of all those involved in procedural judgments to ensure the physical and psychological integrity of victims of sexual violence, as well as of witnesses, during the hearings. The bill also institutes civil, criminal and administrative liability in the face of disrespect for the rights of the complaining party, giving the judge the attribution to ensure compliance with the measure.

In addition, among the actions foreseen, in the instruction and judgment phases of the process, the manifestation on circumstances or elements unrelated to the facts object of investigation in the case file, as well as the use of language, information or material that offends the dignity are prohibited. of the victim or witnesses.

The bill was presented with the argument of “guaranteeing greater protection to victims of sexual violence, during instruction and trial hearings”. “Cases like Mariana Ferrer’s can certainly make other victims feel discouraged from denouncing their aggressors for fear of not finding the necessary support from the authorities that should protect them”, says the justification of the legislative proposal.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency, the sanction of the law will be published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday (23). According to the folder, the presidential act “reaffirms the importance of adequate treatment for victims of sexual violence and witnesses during the investigation of the responsibility of the aggressors, so that they can have their dignity preserved when participating in the investigation and trial hearings.”