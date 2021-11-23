Bolsonaro sanctions “Law Mariana Ferrer” which punishes constraints in trials

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) sanctioned, this Monday (22), the “Law Mariana Ferrer”, which provides for punishment for acts that undermine the dignity of victims and witnesses during trials.

The action, which will be published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) on Tuesday (23), establishes that everyone involved in the judgment must ensure the physical and psychological integrity of victims of sexual violence and witnesses to the process. It is up to the judge to certify the execution.

Demonstrations are still prohibited on circumstances or elements unrelated to the facts being judged, and the use of language, information or materials that offend the dignity of the victim or witnesses.

If the determination is not complied with, those involved will be held responsible in the areas civil, criminal and administrative. Thus, repressing “secondary victimization”, with psychological violence during the investigation and judgment procedure.

The Law also provides for an increase in the penalty of coercion, which today is from one to four years of imprisonment and a fine. With the sanction, it goes up to two years in the punishment, when the process refers to a crime against sexual dignity.

understand the case

The measure, which was approved by the Federal Senate on October 27, was named for the great repercussion of the embarrassment that Mariana Ferrer was subjected to during a hearing in the process in which businessman André de Camargo Aranha was accused of having raped her in December 2018 , when he was 21 years old. He was acquitted in the case.

In one of the court hearings in Santa Catarina, André Aranha’s lawyer, Cláudio Gastão da Rosa Filho, exhibited Ferrer’s photos, which he called “gynecological” and stated that he would “never have a daughter” of her “level”.

After Ferrer cried with the accusations, Rosa Filho addressed her saying that “it’s no use coming with your fake, fake crying and that crocodile lip service”.

Ferrer, in turn, questioned Judge Rudson Marcos saying he was “begging for respect, nor are the accused treated the way I’m being treated. For God’s sake, guys, what’s this?”

The judge, however, only asked the defense attorney to maintain the “good level”.

(*With information from Estadão Conteúdo)