Bolsonaro says he ‘still had ideology’, but ‘it’s changing’

O president Jair Bolsonaro said this monday that it is not possible change Enem overnight, but highlighted that some changes are already being noticed.

According to him, there are no longer, for example, questions related to “language of such type and people with such profile”. In 2018, before Bolsonaro took office, Enem brought a question about the “pajubá”, dialect used by gays and transvestites.

O president also denied that the minister of education, Milton Ribeiro, had interfered in the elaboration of the test. Last week, Bolsonaro even said that this year’s race was beginning to have the “face of the government”.

Furthermore, 37 employees of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), responsible for the exam, asked to be dismissed on the eve of the test.

The Ministry of Education’s strategy has been to say that the dissatisfaction of Inep’s employees is actually due to changes in the bonus payment system, which is refuted by the association that represents the agency’s employees.

Inep employees have been reporting cases of moral harassment involving Danilo Dupas, president of Inep.

— They are accusing Minister Milton of having interfered in the elaboration of the evidence. Look, if he had the ability, there would be no question of ideology in this Enem now, which he still had. You are required to avail database from previous years. Now can you change? It’s already changing. They no longer saw the language of such people with such a profile. There is no such thing there. The language, what the guy does inside four walls, that’s his problem. Now it doesn’t have that anymore. Neutral language I don’t know from what. There’s no more,” Bolsonaro said in a conversation with supporters at the entrance to the Palácio da Alvorada, the president’s official residence.

He affirmed that it is not possible to “give a wooden horse” to the Ministry of Education and promote major changes immediately.

— There is a ministry that is an ocean liner. You can’t give a wooden horse. I would like to immediately put “Moral and Civic Education”, a lot of things — affirmed Bolsonaro.

The Enem test takes place in two days. The first was last Sunday, and the second will be the next.

