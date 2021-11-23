Boris Johnson gets lost in speech and turns to Peppa Pig – News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was speechless on Monday (22) after getting lost in his notes during a speech. He then shared with business leaders an anecdote about his recent visit to a Peppa Pig theme park.

“Forgive me,” he muttered over and over as he briefly interrupted his speech at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in Port of Tyne, northern England.

He recovered by talking about technology and then about his visit to Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children’s TV show, about a lush pink piglet, her friends and family.

“Yesterday I went, as we all should, to Peppa Pig World,” Johnson told executives. “I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my type of place: it has very safe streets, discipline in the schools.”

Johnson asked executives if they had ever been to the theme park in Hampshire, which he says is the biggest Peppa Pig World in the world and “perfect for kids.”

“I’m surprised you guys haven’t been there,” Johnson told executives who hadn’t visited the park, which includes several attractions for young Peppa fans.

