Botafogo goes from bad start to change of coach and Serie B title

O Botafogo is the Brazilian Champion of Serie B! One round in advance, Alvinegro won the championship title and has already started preparations for the next season, in the elite of national football. However, the beginning of the team’s campaign in the competition was not easy until reaching the title this last Sunday. THE THING! recalls Glorious’s trajectory in Serie B.

bad start

Botafogo started the Series B in search of the main objective: access. However, the club’s moment before the start of the championship did not give the fans any hope. Alvinegro was eliminated early from the Copa do Brasil and had a bad Campeonato Carioca. Thus, the then technician Marcelo Chamusca already started the competition under pressure.

Botafogo’s first commitment was against Vila Nova, away from home. At the time, the team was tied by 1 to 1. Coach Chamusca’s first defeat in Série B came in the fifth round, by 3 to 1 against Náutico nos Aflitos. Until then, Alvinegro had won two and drawn two in the championship. With ten rounds, the coach managed only 3 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses. Thus, coach Marcelo Chamusca left the club in a negative scenario.

Dismissal of Chamusca

The posture of Botafogo did not please the fans and the pressure of coach Marcelo Chamusca in the position only increased. Chamusca’s resignation came after Alvinegro drew 3-3 with Cruzeiro at Nilton Santos. Another factor for the coach’s downfall was the team’s performance as a visitor, in which he failed to triumph even once.

From then on, the board started to work and went looking for a new commander for the club. The name that most appealed to the club and the fans was Lisca. Botafogo almost closed with the coach, but Lisca gave up and negotiated with rival Vasco, who was also in a negative scenario in Serie B. Alvinegro, therefore, hit with Enderson Moreira to take charge of the team. And that’s when things started to get better.

Rocking with Enderson

The club closed with Enderson Moreira and, due to the coach’s recent work, the news did not please the fans. However, this feeling passed quickly because in their debut at the helm of the team, Alvinegro beat Confiança 1-0 away from home. After that, Botafogo rocked and achieved four consecutive victories.

An important confrontation for the team in Serie B was the victory at Couto Pereira against Coritiba, then leader of the championship. The club’s great sprint with Enderson Moreira and the triumph against Coxa allowed Alvinegro to enter the G4 of the table in the 21st round, never to leave. Enderson took Botafogo from 14th place to the leadership and, later, to the title of champion.

Double Chay and Navarro and the return of Carli as a starter

Botafogo’s campaign in Série B was also marked by other characters. the athletes Chay and Navarre stood out and contributed a lot to winning the title. Chay commanded the team’s midfield and formed a good team with forward Navarro, who kept the balls inside the goal. The midfielder scored 8 goals and 8 assists, while Navarro scored 14 goals and 9 assists.

Another character that stood out was joel carli. The defender returned to the club at the beginning of the season, but only came onto the field in the 16th round of Serie B. Kanu and they achieved impressive numbers – apart from unbeaten, they conceded just three goals in a thousand minutes on the field. In addition to statistics, Carli is an experienced player, captain and led the team on and off the pitch.

Fan back, access and title

The return of the public to the stadiums was also fundamental for Botafogo’s campaign. Alvinegra fans can support the club at Nilton Santos from the 26th round and contributed to the excellent performance of the team as home team in Serie B. There were 15 wins in 18 matches at home.

In the final straight of Serie B, a duel deserves to be highlighted. Botafogo thrashed Vasco 4-0 in São Januário, took the lead and ended the rival’s chances of access. After that, the club’s goal for the season was very close to being realized.

Access game came home. With Nilton Santos in a party mood, Botafogo beat Operário-PR with emotion and confirmed their return to the elite of Brazilian football two rounds in advance. And the title came in the next game. This last Sunday, Alvinegro beat Brasil de Pelotas 1-0 at Bento Freitas and was crowned Brazilian Champion of Serie B.

To end the season and celebrate the title, Botafogo will face Guarani at Nilton Santos next Sunday. Glorioso plans to have another beautiful party at home and around 30,000 tickets have already been sold.