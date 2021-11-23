Botafogo is Series B champion with player from Pará and three ex-Remo and Paysandu in the squad | Soccer

Last weekend, Botafogo-RJ won the title of the Brazilian Series B Championship. In Fogão’s squad, some players who have played for Remo and Paysandu have added another title to their resumes. The team from Alvinegra also had a man from Pará, a brood from the base categories of Desportiva de Marituba.

With the Series B title, Botafogo equals Paysandu as one of the greatest champions in the competition

Segundona’s list of two-time champions is select and contains only eight teams.

The “Lone Star” team had a squad with four players who played in Pará football, starting with the goal. The goalkeeper Douglas Borges, 31, was at Clube do Remo in the 2016 season, he was Fernando Henrique’s reserve at Leão Azul.

Fogão had two ex-bicolors on the team, one of them was in defense. Gilvan, 32, defended the colors of Paysandu in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The athlete won the Paraense Championship titles in 2016 and 2017, in addition to the Green Cup in 2016.

The other former bicolor who was on the Glorioso do Rio de Janeiro champion team was forward Rafael Moura. The 38-year-old “He-Man” played 30 games for Fogão and scored a goal. With the Paysandu shirt, he scored seven goals in the 2005 season, in 14 games played when Papão was in Serie A.

Closing the cycle of players who have played football in Pará is the midfielder from Pará, born in Belém, Marco Antônio, 24 years old. He was revealed by Desportiva de Marituba and negotiated with Bahia-BA in 2016. The midfielder was at the northeastern club until 2020, when he was loaned to Fogão for the Serie B dispute.